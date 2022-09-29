Arthur Horwitz honored with Path to Truth Award.

Clouds and rain were no deterrent to the community turnout for the third Annual Michigan ADL Walk Against Hate on Sunday, Sept. 18. The goal of the walk was to raise awareness and funds to support the critical work of the ADL.

ADL Regional Director Carolyn Normandin said the vast and diverse turnout represents a united commitment to a world free of hate.

“When I think about what I witnessed on Sunday, Sept. 18, I am really lifted,” she said. “There were many people I had never met — but they came together for one reason: to stand with ADL and give voice to the goal of making our communities better.”

ADL Michigan Associate Director Emily Broder said, “We were thrilled to see such an incredible turnout for the Walk Against Hate. People of all ages and walks of life came out to participate, demonstrating that our community is united in the belief that hate has no home in Michigan.”

This year, Michigan ADL bestowed the first Path to Truth award upon Arthur Horwitz, publisher emeritus of the Detroit Jewish News and founder of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation, which maintains the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History. Horwitz has more than a half-century record of journalistic excellence with an unwavering commitment to truth and integrity.

“Today, some of the same despicable seeds of antisemitism and bigotry from the 1930s have been planted and are sprouting all around us,” Horwitz said.

“Facing so many sources of disinformation and vile outlets of prejudice, we must combine our voices — loudly — and call out the hatemongers whenever and wherever we see them.

“Silence and timidity are not options,” he continued. “Additionally, we must strengthen and expand educational initiatives, especially those pioneered by the ADL, that help shine more light and truth in this ongoing battle.”

Michael Serling, an ADL board member of nearly 40 years, said, “I am very proud that we continue to lead the fight against hate, bigotry and antisemitism — now for over 100 years.

“This year’s Walk Against Hate honoree, Arthur Horwitz, is a very fitting choice. He’s an outstanding journalist, community leader and great thinker, and I’m proud to call him my friend.”

Michigan ADL’s Walk Against Hate took place in three locations this year: Southfield, Grand Rapids and Petoskey.

“What that tells me is people all over the state are willing to take a stand against hatred and bigotry,” Normandin said.

Proceeds raised for the event will enhance and expand ADL’s efforts to fight bias and bigotry through anti-hate and anti-bullying programs in schools, civil rights advocacy work, extremism training for law enforcement, and incident response and community support for the region.

To donate to the Walk Against Hate, visit walkagainsthate.org/michigan/Donate.