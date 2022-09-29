Kol Nidre/Yom Kippur service is back in person this year for Brown Program participants, friends.

After two years of virtual programming due to the pandemic, the dementia-friendly Kol Nidre/Yom Kippur service organized by the Dorothy and Peter Brown Jewish Community Adult Day Program will now be offered in a hybrid format on the Sunday between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

The program is open to the community. On Oct 2 at 11 a.m., participants will either be able to attend an in-person service led by Cantor Pamela Schiffer in the tent outside Shaarey Zedek Synagogue (27375 Bell Road, Southfield) or they can participate in the service online over Zoom.

The award-winning program is now in its sixth year and offers those living with dementia and their loved ones and care partners an opportunity to enjoy a service filled with familiar liturgy and melodies. The service is kept purposefully brief, at 45 minutes, to ensure that participants are not overwhelmed. The Brown Program is a joint initiative between Gesher Human Services and Jewish Senior Life.

“We are in a pandemic that has lasted much longer than we ever thought possible and are seeing the effects of isolation on older seniors in the community,” said Brown Program Director Debi Banooni. “We are so glad we can now offer this opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the High Holidays while keeping to safety protocols.”

Banooni explained that some people might still not feel safe being in a group setting due to COVID concerns, while for others there are challenges to leaving their home. “For these reasons, it remains important to continue offering a Zoom option for the service, so everyone can be included,” she said.

Schiffer, who is Cantor Emerita of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in East Lansing, has conducted the service for the last four years. When she was originally contacted by the Brown program to lead the service, she says she immediately jumped at the opportunity.

“Firstly, it was a wonderful thing to do and, secondly because I had experienced dementia in my family and knew how powerfully music connects with deep memories,” she says. “As I chanted the prayers the first time I participated in the service, I could sense that the traditional High Holiday melodies brought familiar sounds and feelings to those in the congregation.”

Many families have shared with Schiffer how meaningful it is to see their loved one begin to sing or hum along with the High Holiday melodies, recognize the blessings and responses for the Torah reading, and experience the sounds of the shofar.

“For this year, the hybrid service is a wonderful way to bring this special Kol Nidre/Yom Kippur service to everyone at their own comfort level — attending in person or viewing from home. I am honored to part of this worship experience again this year,” she said.

In-person attendees will receive a complimentary gift bag with the Brown program’s prayer book, plus an apple, honey and challah.

To register for the service, necessary for both in-person attendance and to obtain a Zoom link for virtual, go to brownadultday.org/HighHoliday2022.