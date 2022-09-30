The event was well-attended with a large audience of students, Jewish studies faculty and alumni, MSU administrators, Advisory Board members and Serling Institute supporters.

On Sept. 11, the Serling Institute for Jewish Studies and Modern Israel celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Jewish Studies Program at Michigan State University. The event was held on the MSU campus at the Cowles House, which is a beautiful reception center. It is the oldest building on campus (1857) and, since 1941, has served as the official home of the MSU president.

The event was well-attended with a large audience of students, Jewish studies faculty and alumni, MSU administrators, Advisory Board members and Serling Institute supporters. Along with a fine buffet and Klezmer music, there was a program of prominent speakers, among them MSU President Samuel L. Stanley; former MSU President Peter McPherson; Dean of the College of Arts and Letters and the Honors College Christopher Long; and former Directors of Jewish Studies Professor Steve Weiland and Professor Emeritus Ken Waltzer. Current Jewish Studies student Ellie Baden also made remarks.

The keynote address was given by Michael Serling, who spoke about the history of the Serling Institute, MSU Jewish Studies and how he and his wife, Elaine, committed to supporting Jewish Studies at MSU.

Yael Aronoff, Director of the Serling Institute and Serling Chair of Israel Studies, was the event’s emcee. She delivered comments on the growth and progress of the Jewish Studies program, expressed her gratitude to many faculty, staff and supporters, and read remarks from MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff.