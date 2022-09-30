The Emerson String Quartet includes Ann Arbor in its last appearances.

The 18th performance of the Emerson String Quartet for the University Musical Society in Ann Arbor will be counted Saturday evening, Oct.1, at Rackham Auditorium.

What stands out this time is that it will be the group’s last appearance together in the city and will be among some 100 farewell performances around the world in the quartet’s final year of working together.

The four musicians — Eugene Drucker (violin), Philip Setzer (violin), Lawrence Dutton (viola) and Paul Watkins (cello) — are part of a quartet that formed in 1976. Emerson has been recognized with nine Grammy Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize and Musical America’s Ensemble of the Year honor.

Quartet members do not consider this a retirement. Rather, it’s a disbanding with bright outlooks for different commitments.

“We have been together for quite a long time and each of us is looking ahead to the future and thinking what we might do afterward,” Drucker explained about plans that started just before pandemic isolation.

“If we delayed the disbanding of the quartet, the three older members would not feel they could continue to function professionally as performers. That might be a little too late for any other challenges we wanted to confront, and it seemed like the time was coming soon when it made sense for us to move on to the next phases.”

Those phases include solo performances and more opportunities to extend teaching experiences at the college level. Group members currently instruct in the Emerson String Quartet Institute at Stony Brook University in New York.

A Romantic Program

For the group’s Ann Arbor audience, members will perform string quartets by Mendelssohn, Brahms and Dvorák as well as “Lyric for Strings” by George Walker, the first African American to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music.

“This is an entirely romantic program,” Drucker said. “It represents Walker in his romantic phase, and it’s brimming with melodies and sumptuous harmonies in different aspects of romanticism. Each of these composers has a very pronounced aesthetic voice. They’re all different from each other, and each piece represents a different phase in the composer’s output.”

Drucker, who also does composing and has been with the Emerson quartet since it started, derives musical interests from his father, Ernest, who immigrated to the United States in 1938, playing with the Busch Quartet and the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

The younger Drucker studied music at Juilliard at the same time he was enrolled in an English program at Columbia University. He went on to publish two books, The Savior and Yearning, and is working on a third. The first two projects have elements referring to his Jewish identity.

There have been other members in the quartet, and the four now performing express strong ties.

“We do get along well,” Drucker said. “There are significant differences of personality, but I think a sense of humor is very important. That enables each of us not to take himself too seriously. It even enables the group to laugh at ourselves. It’s important to take a step back and see things in perspective.

“It’s also important to have respect for each other, not only to tolerate our differences but to appreciate differences. I always say to younger groups that if you stay together long enough and if you become successful, success is a lubricant for the frictions that occasionally occur.”

With many appearances in Michigan, including time at the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival, Drucker appreciates time the quartet has spent with younger groups including the Calidore String Quartet as part of an Ann Arbor program.

“We had mentored the quartet at Stony Brook,” Drucker said. “They’re a wonderful young group. We played four collaborative pieces and my two colleagues, Larry Dutton and Paul Watkins, joined them for the sextet from Strauss’ opera Capriccio.

“It’s always fun to collaborate with other musicians, especially with a stellar young quartet.”

Drucker’s own family offers the idea of being close to other musicians, including his wife, Roberta Cooper, a freelance cellist, and his son, Julian, a composer and television music supervisor.

“We are going through this final season with a mix of emotions,” Drucker said. “We want to look ahead to what will follow. We are touched by the outpouring of interest and emotion that we’ve been experiencing from audiences.

“It’s with mixed feelings that we’re looking ahead to the sunset of all of this, but all good things have to come to an end. We feel we want to stop when we’re at least near the top of our game.

“We’re very appreciative of our good luck having been able to have this active career, playing music that we love, making sure this art form survives and passing on what we know to younger generations of quartets.”

While this concert will be the final time in Ann Arbor, there will be more farewell concerts in Michigan before the quartet disbands — a first at Hillsdale College and a repeat at the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival.

The Emerson String Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Rackham Auditorium, 915 E. Washington, Ann Arbor. Tickets start at $30. (734) 764-2538.

ums.org.