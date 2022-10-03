On a perfectly overcast summer day in August, guests departed from Temple Israel bright and early on a family-friendly bike ride along the West Bloomfield Trail.

A fantastic Shabbat morning was had by families at Temple Israel’s second annual Challah Roll event, supported by the Dr. Joel Forman Family Fund. On a perfectly overcast summer day in August, guests departed from Temple Israel bright and early on a family-friendly bike ride along the West Bloomfield Trail.

Following their cruise, bikers returned to Temple where more families joined in and together enjoyed a delicious breakfast of bagels and lox with all the fixings. After some schmearing and schmoozing, Rabbi Joshua Bennett and pianist John Bogdan led the group in a fun and meaningful Shabbat service for children and adults alike.

The morning concluded with feel-good fun: crafts, helmet donations and decorations, and total free reign of the Temple Israel parking lot, open to wheels of all varieties. Bikes, scooters, skateboards and ’blades navigated through obstacle courses and enjoyed free skate to hearts’ content.

Of course, no Shabbat experience is complete without some sweets, and wheel-shaped donuts to decorate were the perfect treat!