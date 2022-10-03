Chabad of Troy holds kickoff event for the Chabad Jewish Teen Club.

The Chabad Jewish Center of Troy is holding an event for Sukkot this year that will see teens expressing themselves with graffiti in a sukkah.

The event is the kickoff of the Chabad Jewish Teen Club, which formed after the Chabad Jewish Center of Troy received a grant from the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s Stephen H. Schulman Millennium Fund for Jewish Youth to create a Jewish teen community east of Woodward.

“What we have planned for this year is every couple weeks or so there will be another fun activity, program, event or trip for Jewish teens,” said Rabbi Menachem Caytak, director of Chabad Jewish Center of Troy. “And it’s not about Jewish learning, it’s about building a Jewish teen community. Getting together as a Jewish community, meeting other Jews and doing fun things as Jewish teens together.”

Two teens, Anthony Elizarov and Ella Dotan, are in charge of the club and are arranging events throughout the year, including this one.

“We’re basically giving people the chance to graffiti in a place where it’s permitted, in a place where people can express their artistic talents. We have an older sukkah, and we want to bring some color and life to it,” Rabbi Caytak said.

There will be different foods and games available at the event. There will also be an artist there guiding people, though it’s up to individuals to express themselves however they want with the graffiti.

“Sukkot is a time of peace,” Rabbi Caytak said. “On Sukkot we bring four species together, the lulav, etrog, hadas and the arava, which we all say together every day on Sukkot. So, I would encourage people to express themselves either in a theme related to Sukkot or a theme related to peace in general.”

The event takes place on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. The event is off-site from the center, taking place at 6835 Limerick Lane in Troy. Individuals can RSVP by emailing office@jewishtroy.com.

Chabad of Troy is connected with just around 30 teens and is looking to grow.

“The reason we’re trying so hard to bring the Jewish teen community together is because Jewish teens think they’re alone and, therefore, very often feel kind of embarrassed to express themselves as a proud Jew,” Rabbi Caytak said. “Because they’re the only one in their public school, they’re the only one in their class and they’re a little bit on the sidelines, embarrassed to express their Judaism out in public.

“What we hope to accomplish by building this Jewish teen community is to bring together like-minded teens that are in the same situation and show them we’re all in this together and to go out there and express our Judaism proudly.”