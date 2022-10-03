KicksART Farmington announces film lineup and schedule for 2022.

Farmington Hills-based nonprofit organization KickstART Farmington announces the film lineup and schedule for the 2022 Greater Farmington Film Festival.

The Greater Farmington Film Festival takes place Oct. 6-9, at the Riviera Cinema, Farmington Community Library and the Zekelman Holocaust Center, with a selection of recently released feature films and documentaries that engage the heart and mind, explore important contemporary issues and inspire action; good films for a better world.

The 2022 Greater Farmington Film Festival is supported by the Farmington Brewing Company, Bill Brown Ford, Thornton & Grooms, Cutters Studios, Wright Beamer, David and Abigail Viane, and the family of Sandy and Tommye Feit, in loving memory.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the animated drama Charlotte will be shown at 12:30 p.m. at the Zekelman Holocaust Center.

Charlotte is an animated drama that tells the true story of Charlotte Salomon (Keira Knightley), a young German-Jewish painter who comes of age in Berlin on the eve of the Second World War. Fiercely imaginative and deeply gifted, she dreams of becoming an artist. Her first love applauds her talent, which emboldens her resolve. But the world around her is changing quickly and dangerously, limiting her options and derailing her dream.

When antisemitic policies inspire violent mobs, she leaves Berlin for the safety of the South of France. There she begins to paint again and finds new love. But her work is interrupted, this time by a family tragedy that reveals an even darker secret. Believing that only the extraordinary will save her, she embarks on the monumental adventure of painting her life story.

Among the other films in the festival are documentaries The Art of Making It, Finding Happiness in Troubled Times, Who We Are, A Chronicle of Racism in America and Mama Bears, the Best of the 2022 New York International’s Children’s Film Festivals, and the animated documentary Flee.

Read about the entire lineup at

kickstartfarmington.org/2022/09/08/join-us-for-the-2022-greater-farmington-film-festival.

Access to all films is $40. Individual tickets are $7 each.