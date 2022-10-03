Dr. Barry Tigay and Eric Y. Lutz to be honored by ZOA Michigan Region.

The Zionist Organization of America-Michigan Region will be acknowledging distinguished community members at this year’s ZOA annual celebration on Nov. 13.

The Justice Louis D. Brandeis Award will be presented to Dr. Barry Tigay, longtime passionate Zionist. ZOA-Michigan Region will also recognize Eric Y. Lutz for his dedicated commitment to the Jewish community and to ZOA’s important work on college campuses.

Tigay and Lutz will be celebrated in conjunction with the ZOA’s National Gala Event in New York City, which will feature keynote speaker U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, and Jason Greenblatt, former top Middle East envoy for the U.S. President.

Since 1897, The ZOA has been the fervent defender of the civil rights of the Jewish people. The ZOA serves the interests of the Jewish community by advocating for Israel and the Jewish people on Capitol Hill, in the courts, in the media and on college campuses.

ZOA is committed to promoting strong U.S.-Israel relations and works to empower students and young adults to be confident and proud advocates for Israel. Its Center for Law and Justice protects Jewish college students from discrimination and intimidation and fights antisemitism around the country.

ZOA is proud to have had a major role in moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, encouraging the United States’ recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and lobbying for the U.S. to impose sanctions on Iran.

The ZOA invites you to help us celebrate its dignitaries and support ZOA’s important work by donating to this year’s annual celebration.

For more information, contact ZOA-MI Executive Director Kobi Erez at (248) 672-7713 or Kobi@mizoa.org.