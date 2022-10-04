On Sunday, October 9, 2022 , 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. volunteers are invited to come pick the apples from the a pple orchard of 30 trees , j ust e ast of the Oakland County Farmers Market , at 2350 Pontiac Lake Road in Waterford , Michigan.

Volunteers supporting local nonprofit organizations, Yad Ezra and Metro Food Rescue, are invited to The Great Apple Rescue – an apple picking event, open and free to the public, on Sunday October 9th.



Michigan’s apple season is yielding a large crop that can provide food across Metro Detroit for those in need, which includes 1 in 6 children in Oakland County, while 40 percent of all food is typically wasted.



Fruit trees on Oakland County’s property are typically not gleaned/picked and the fruit can

benefit the food insecure in the community.



Apples will be processed by Gus and Grey Detroit, www.gusandgrey.com, and made into apple butter, which will be sold. Profits will be donated to Yad Ezra and Metro Food Rescue.



Contact: Chad Techner – chad@metrofoodrescue.com, 248.677.1746

For details: www.metrofoodrescue.com/apples