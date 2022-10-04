Alpena’s Temple Beth-El has been in the same building since 1891.

Alpena’s Temple Beth-El is Michigan’s only synagogue east of I-75 from Bay City to Sault Ste. Marie.

“We are an oasis of Judaism along Lake Huron,” said Ken Diamond, who’s been president of the congregation for almost three years.

Temple Beth-El’s rich history dates to the late 19th century when Julius Myers, a merchant who was among the first Jewish residents of Alpena, settled in the area sometime before 1867. Myers would serve as one of the founders and presidents of Alpena’s Hebrew Benevolent Society, founded in 1875 for the purpose of securing a cemetery and providing support for Jewish families in the area. That cemetery is still available and viable — the Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery.

By 1887, some 45 Jewish adults had settled in the area, finding great opportunity in the booming lumbering trade.

The Hebrew Benevolent Society began to organize for a synagogue, forming a congregation known as Beth Tefelol. Once that entity formally separated from the Society and acquired a corporate existence, it adopted the name Temple Beth-El. The first organizational meeting of the new congregation was held on Oct. 19, 1890.

In 1891, Temple Beth-El moved into its building on E. White Street and has held services there ever since. The interior of the synagogue remains largely as it was when first established.

In the past few years, the leadership of Temple Beth-El has undertaken a restoration initiative. The synagogue is alive and thriving on Michigan’s beautiful coastline thanks to sweat equity and community donations.

The temple is not affiliated but identifies between Reform and Conservative, holding mixed services for both denominations.

The temple does not have a rabbi. Instead, lay leaders and members of the congregation lead services. In the summertime, services are typically held on the first Friday and third Saturday of each month for Shabbat and holiday services when they occur. Passover seders and Chanukah parties also take place at the synagogue.

The temple has had a grant from the Ravitz Foundation for several years which sees rabbis come in during the summertime to lead Shabbat services, followed by community outreach programs on Sundays.

“We’ve had former student rabbis come in, a rabbi from Toronto and a rabbi and cantor from Florida who came up. We’ve been doing it for several years now and we’ve had probably a dozen rabbis come in during that time frame,” Diamond said.

The services and outreach programs are open to whoever wants to attend — the latter of which have brought in people from the local churches that Temple Beth-El has strong relationships with.

The temple has about 20 families who are members of the congregation coming from a 40-mile-or-so radius.

“Most of our people are frankly collecting Social Security at this point in time,” Diamond joked. “It’s the older generation. Alpena and the area around here is a great retirement community. Lots of water, animals and nature, so we get a lot of people who live downstate and come and retire up here. We always welcome them with open arms.

“There are a few younger families around, though, and we seem to be adding people every year who come in and join the congregation,” he added.

Temple Beth-El is a member of L’Dor v’Dor — a group of six congregations from Northern Michigan and Northern Ontario. The temple often attends programs the consortium offers.

Despite being a congregation with so few members, Diamond says Temple Beth-El offers a close-knit, family-like camaraderie.

“Everybody belongs; everybody chips in,” he said. “We have various committees in the congregation and everybody volunteers, on the grounds on the outside, maintaining the building, for services. When anybody has a health problem, we’re there for each other. It’s really the feeling of family.”

The temple has a volunteer dues system — with no charge for seats during the High Holidays either.

“We just maintain our existence,” Diamond said. “It’s a beautiful area. Take a ride up U.S. 23 to Alpena and come join us any Saturday we’re open.”