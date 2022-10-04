Students wake up to antisemitic flyers.

University of Michigan students in neighborhoods near campus woke up to antisemitic flyers placed on their porches on Sunday morning, Sept. 25, as Jews in Ann Arbor and around the world were preparing to celebrate the Jewish New Year.

The flyers were placed in off-campus but student-populated neighborhoods and contained antisemitic conspiracy theories with a QR code link to an antisemitic hate website.

The incident was reported to the Ann Arbor Police Department — with an investigation believed to be underway. The JN reached out to the AAPD but has not heard back at press time.

The JN reached out to the university, who gave the following statement.

“We are aware of reports that antisemitic fliers were posted in Ann Arbor neighborhoods near the University of Michigan campus over the weekend. The fliers have been reported to Ann Arbor Police,” the statement read. “These fliers were unequivocally hateful and antisemitic. There is no place for hate on our campus or in our community.

“Such fliers do not reflect the university’s values and our efforts to cultivate a community that embraces diversity, inclusion and a culture where all experience a sense of belonging. Free speech is a strongly held value at U-M and one we believe is core to a democratic society. Our own free speech rights also allow us to call out some expressions as antisemitic, racist or xenophobic when they cross the line from contested ideas to attacks on humanity.”

Michigan Hillel posted a statement on their Instagram account.

“There is no place for this kind of hate — on campus or off,” the statement read. “Hillel is here for students throughout the holiday to talk and process what happened. We are working with the university to support students through CAPS (Counseling and Psychological Services) and Student Life. Despite these negative messages, we will bring in the new year with joy and celebration and wishes for a sweet year ahead, free from hate.”

Shadia Martini, a nominee in Michigan’s 54th State House District (Bloomfield Twp, Bloomfield Hills, Auburn Hills, Orion, Oakland Twp), let her voice be heard about the attack on Twitter. ““I am horrified and disgusted to hear that Jewish students at the University of Michigan woke up to find rabidly antisemitic flyers on their porches in Ann Arbor this morning, on the first day of Rosh Hashanah,” she said. “I stand firmly against antisemitism.”