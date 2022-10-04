Meet the Abraham family of Windsor

David, Donna and their son Mark Abraham were nominated as volunteers of the week by the Windsor Jewish Federation for their years of passionate and active dedication to the Jewish community.

David is a past president, past funeral director and a current member of the board of directors of Congregation Shaar Hashomayim in Windsor, Ontario. He also sits on the board of directors of the Windsor Jewish Community Endowment Fund.

“I’m a strong supporter of the religion and while there’s a lack of children in the community, at the moment, I strive to keep the Jewish community here strong,” David said. “My goal is to have a place for those new to the Jewish community to join or get involved with for the next 15 to 20 years and beyond.”

The Abraham family also has strong ties with the B’nai B’rith Youth Organization (BBYO).

“My dad was the Great Lakes district president for BBYO’s Michigan region,” said Mark, who was president of his BBYO chapter.

Donna was also involved with BBYO, as president of her chapter when she was active and as an adviser of Echad BBG. Now she sits on the cabinet for UJA (United Jewish Appeal) and is also on the board of directors at the congregation.

“We’ve always been active in the Jewish community for our children and grandchildren to be able to have that Jewish presence in their life,” Donna said. “Some of the Jewish population has left and gone to Toronto, and we would like to have more Jewish culture here and keep the spirit alive. It’s part of our heritage and we don’t want to lose that.”

David and Donna also have a daughter, Shana, who lives in Toronto with her husband, Thierry, and their daughter Axelle. Shana is also an out-of-town member at Shaar Hashomayim who comes in for the High Holidays and Passover.

Mark is following is his father’s footsteps.

“I am the immediate past president of the Windsor Jewish Federation and also sit on the board of directors at Shaar Hashomayim,” he said. “I was the president during COVID. When COVID hit, the most stressful part of my job then was trying to keep the 70-unit seniors’ building COVID-free and everybody alive.”

Mark says he has plans for the Jewish community through his role on the congregation board. “I have three goals: bring BBYO back to Windsor, have post Hebrew education after grade school and to get a non-denominational Jewish cemetery.”

Mark says his inspiration to be active in the Jewish community comes from his family. His father David is a first-generation Canadian son of Holocaust survivors.

“My grandparents went through so much so that we could have this life, and I want to continue that for generations,” added Mark. “I want there to be something here when more Jewish people come to Windsor, and I would like my kids to have the option to raise a Jewish family here.”

The Abraham family hopes to continue building relationships and is ready to get involved with other organizations throughout the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

“COVID was terrible because we would go to Detroit once a week. We shopped at the Grove to get all our kosher meats,” Mark said. “Windsor is part of the Metro Detroit Jewish community; we just happen to be on this side of the border.”

For information about Windsor Jewish Federation and its upcoming events, visit www.jewishwindsor.org. If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to rsweet@thejewishnews.com.