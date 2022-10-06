New team wins playoff championship in Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League’s top division

The Greenberg Division is the top tier in the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League.

This is where the best teams play. The ones with the most talent.

Until this season, teams from Temple Israel dominated the division, winning all five division playoff championships.

For the first time, a team not named Temple Israel won the division playoff title.

It was Temple Beth El No. 1, a new team. Several players played for Beth El previously when it had only one team.

Beth El No. 1 took on a big challenge.

“We asked to play in the Greenberg Division because of the tough competition there,” said Beth El No. 1 player-manager Billy Wiseman.

The team’s road to the division playoff championship was dotted with potholes.

“Four of our players suffered season-ending injuries, three during games,” Wiseman said.

One of the injured players was Wiseman. He broke his wrist diving for a ball.

Beth El No. 1 went 14-5-1 during the regular season, earning the No. 3 seed for the double-elimination playoffs in the five-team division.

Temple Israel No. 2 (17-3) and Temple Israel No. 6 (15-5) finished in front of Beth El No. 1 in the regular season, and Temple Israel No. 5 (14-6) and Temple Shir Shalom No. 2 (10-10) ended up behind it.

Beth El No. 1 won all three of its playoff games including a 14-8 victory over Temple Israel No. 5 in the division championship game. Each team had the minimum nine players available for that game.

Temple Israel No. 5 edged Temple Israel No. 2 16-15 earlier in the day to earn a shot at Beth El No. 1.

Also on the Beth El No. 1 roster were Brad Steel, Mike Barnett, Seth Gorback, Fred Stibor, Sean Seid, Jared Hocking, Max Surnow, Jeff Hollander, Andrew Broder, Matt Broder, Ryan Weiss, Mick Kindred and Darryl Goodwin.

The other division playoff champions were Temple Israel No. 1 in the Koufax Division and Congregation Beth Ahm in the Rosen Division.

Temple Israel No. 1 also was the regular-season champion in the five-team Koufax Division with a 13-7 record, ahead of Temple Israel No. 3 (10-9-1), Congregation Shir Tikvah (8-12), Shir Shalom No. 1 (5-14-1) and Congregation Shaarey Zedek (4-16).

Temple Israel No 1 battled Temple Israel No. 3 in the division playoff championship game, won 9-3 by Temple Israel No. 1, which was victorious in all three of its playoff games.

Longtime league organizer Steve Achtman was the Temple Israel No. 1 player-manager. He left the weekly league after the season to free up his Sunday mornings.

“It was great walking away as the Koufax Division champion,” he said.

Also on the Temple Israel No. 1 team were Brandon Achtman, Ryan Columbus, Eric Horwitz, Dennis Horwitz, Corey Slutsky, Loren Blumberg, Evan Fisher, Chris Harb, Zach Cohen, Darryl Leff, Adam Eisenberg, Matt Friedman, Jared Kohlenberg, Adam Weiner and Tobey Berger.

Beth Ahm was the regular-season and playoff champion in the four-team Rosen Division. Beth Ahm finished 12-8 in the regular season, followed by Shir Shalom No. 3 (9-11), Adat Shalom (5-14-1) and Beth El No. 2 (2-18).

A four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Beth Ahm a 14-13 win over Shir Shalom No. 3 in the division playoff championship game.

But that’s only part of the story.

Beth Ahm had just eight players available at the start of the game and would have had to forfeit, but Shir Shalom No. 3 provided a catcher.

“We didn’t want to take the easy way out,” said Shir Shalom No. 3 player-manager Joey Lipman.

A Beth Ahm player was injured during the game and couldn’t continue, but Shir Shalom No. 3 was OK with a fill-in player being brought in from another team to keep the game going.

All three division playoff championship games in the league’s 27th season were played at Keith Sports Park in West Bloomfield.

Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.