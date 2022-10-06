The William Davidson Digital Archive of Detroit Jewish History holds nearly 9,000 pages that mention Yom Kippur. Not a surprise considering that this day is the most sacred of all Jewish holidays.

Yom Kippur 5783 was Oct. 5, marking the end of 10 days of awe after Rosh Hashanah. It is a somber holiday of reflection and atonement.

As I considered a topic for today’s “Looking Back,” I thought about the recent Ken Burns documentary, The U.S. and the Holocaust. It is an excellent work that raises serious questions about American society as the Holocaust developed in Europe. I decided to cruise back 80 years in the Archive to the Sept. 18, 1942, Yom Kippur issue of the JN and see what was reported locally at that time.

By Yom Kippur in 1942, the United States had been at war with Japan and Germany for 10 months. News of atrocities against Jews and other groups in Europe had yet to reach the consciousness of most Americans; most mainstream newspapers only published meager reports about Nazi pogroms. Moreover, as The U.S. and the Holocaust showed, a great divide existed among Americans, including Jewish Americans, regarding the role of the United States in European affairs, the plight of the Jews in Nazi occupied lands and whether to accept Jewish refugees.

The cover of the Sept. 18 JN said a lot. The main headline read “Hull Bares Treachery of Laval Against Jews.” This referred to U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull railing against Pierre Laval, the prime minister of occupied France at the time and a notorious collaborator with Nazi Germany who sold-out French Jews.

Another headline read “Nazis Deny Jews Solace of Holy Days.” It was forbidden for Jews in occupied territories to observe Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. This item also noted the Nazi’s “barbarous campaign to eliminate religion as a whole and the Jewish religion in particular.” Of course, the Nazis went well beyond trying to eliminate religion; they attempted to destroy a people.

Another headline referred to local rabbis wrestling with a wartime religious question. How should Jews observe the High Holidays if they were engaged in critical defense work? The rabbis asked for no preference from “that of other denominations,” but they concluded that the holidays should be honored, with the proviso that the work should be made up.

Inside the issue, “World Wide News at a Glance” reported numerous stories of crimes against Jews in Nazi occupied lands. The Holocaust was unfolding in the JN in real time.



However, many encouraging stories were also found inside the Sept. 18, 1942, issue of the JN. For one, see “Million Dollar Bond Party Defies Axis: Mammoth War Fund Drive Launched…” Likewise, see “Jews in the U.S. Service” and “War Honor Roll” for reports of Jewish Detroiters in the U.S. military. In his weekly column, Danny Raskin wrote a poem about a young actor who was now participating in a much bigger show [WW II] for Uncle Sam. Two pages of Happy New Year greetings were published along with “What’s Happening in Detroit,” a compilation of community and synagogue news. Life goes on in tough times.

Perhaps the JN editorial best summed up Yom Kippur 5703. It concluded that “This is a day of atonement for all mankind.”

