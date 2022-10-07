Meet Ida Benson, American Friends of Bar-Ilan University’s new Midwest regional director.

When Ida Benson attended college at Michigan State University in the 1980s, working in a nonprofit field was virtually unheard of. In fact, it wasn’t even available as an option for a major.

Now, nonprofit management is readily available as a major. Yet 40 years ago, college graduates chose to work on “special events” instead, which were today’s equivalent of fundraising for a nonprofit. They often took on different majors, which in Benson’s case was communication.

While today Benson is a leader in Metro Detroit’s nonprofit world, and recently took on a new role as Midwest regional director for American Friends of Bar-Ilan University, her eyes were originally set on working in the venture capital world.

Early in her career, she handled corporate communications for a biotech company. Yet, following a stock market crash in the 1990s, Benson saw how volatile the industry had become.

“I decided I needed to look at a different field,” the Oak Park resident recalls. After considering the fundraising vertical, where she could naturally apply her communication skills, she found an open position at a small organization. It eventually led her to work for the Detroit Medical Center.

“That gave me a lot of background and experience in doing everything from small special events to major giving,” Benson says. “As I moved through my career, I really focused on leadership giving, or giving $10,000 or more.”

Dollars at Work

For the first time, Benson truly saw “dollars at work,” or the impact that major giving can have. It was a rewarding feeling, one missing during her career in venture capital.

Instead, Benson began connecting with donors to identify where they could get involved with programs or missions that met their interests. She developed a passion for long-distance running and spent her Saturday mornings on the phone with donors during her runs (it’s a hobby she continues today and one that gives her inspiration for new ideas).

Eventually, she took on a role as regional director of individual giving for the National Epilepsy Foundation, which hit close to home for Benson. Her father had epilepsy, as did siblings, nieces and nephews. She was essential to raising funding for epilepsy research in that role.

Benson also worked at Covenant House Michigan as director of development and communications, helping youth experiencing homelessness find shelter and hope.

While both roles were highly rewarding, Benson had a career move on the horizon that she says truly “brought her home.” With her daughter and son-in-law, Madeleine and Abraham Truitt, graduating from Bar-Ilan University, Benson fell in love with the university’s mission.

Continuing a Legacy

As one of the largest public universities in Israel, Bar-Ilan’s founding partners, Phillip and Max Stollman, were major philanthropists in the Metro Detroit area. Not only did Benson have a personal connection as the mother of a Bar-Ilan alumni; she had a local connection as well.

American Friends of Bar-Ilan University, which fundraises toward the university’s mission with U.S.-based donors, was started in Detroit. Therefore, it was a perfect opportunity for Benson to get involved and lend a hand to fundraising throughout the greater Midwest region.

“I’m excited to take that legacy and to reinvigorate the support of the university,” Benson says.

Bar-Ilan University’s mission appealed to her “in a number of ways,” she explains. As a world-renowned institution, the university provides critical research for nanotechnology, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer treatment, COVID-19 and more.

Its Rackmen Center also runs programs for Israeli women in abusive relationships.

“It’s a great university that appealed to me,” Benson says.

Still, COVID-19 and a change in staffing created a gap that Benson’s role will need to fill. Throughout the pandemic, there was no one in Detroit, Chicago or Cleveland to liaise with Bar-Ilan University donors. Now, Benson plans to step in and change that.

It’s a challenge, but one that Benson is looking forward to taking on.

“Bar-Ilan really connects my Jewish values and my family’s Jewish values with the organization,” she explains. “I got Rosh Hashanah off. Everyone says Shabbat Shalom on Fridays. It just feels so right, it just feels so welcoming.”