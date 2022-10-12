Free community educational event features experts highlighting the future of cancer care.

The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in partnership with the Karmanos Cancer Advocacy Program (KCAP), Karmanos Cancer Network and McLaren Health Care, will host the 12th Annual All Cancer Symposium on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.



This year’s conference is free and available virtually and in person at three locations throughout Michigan:

• Hospitality House at McLaren, G-3170 Beecher Road, Flint (next door to Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint)

• Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing, 3520 Forest Road, Lansing

• MotorCity Casino Hotel Conference Center, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit

This year’s symposium, titled “Then and Now: Embracing the Future of Cancer Care,” features presentations from multiple oncologists throughout the Karmanos Cancer Network covering updates, the latest research and information on cancers of the breast, colon, prostate, lung, head and neck and multiple myeloma.

Led by Elisabeth Heath, M.D., FACP, experts will also cover the latest in cancer treatments such as cryotherapy, CAR-T cell therapy and proton therapy.

“This year’s conference will be the best yet, as experts throughout the state of Michigan will provide their expertise to multiple communities, not just here in Detroit,” said Heath, medical oncologist and leader of the Genitourinary Oncology Multidisciplinary Team at Karmanos. Heath is also the associate center director for Translational Science, Hartmann Endowed Chair for Prostate Cancer Research and a professor of oncology at Wayne State University’s School of Medicine.

“Each of our in-person locations will have Karmanos advocates, physicians and staff members available to assist attendees. We’ll also have interactive opportunities for those in the audience as well as those who are watching virtually. Anyone that has been touched by cancer is encouraged to attend.”

Additional cancer organizations will be in attendance to provide valuable information and resources, including the American Cancer Society, who will be presenting cancer screening information.

Attending the event in person or virtually is free. Visit karmanos.org/cancersymposium to register.