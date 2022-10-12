JET, an award-winning theater company that became the largest Jewish theater in North America, has closed and board members are doing their best to make the ending honorable.

The sign identifying the Jewish Ensemble Theatre (JET) in Walled Lake has been placed in somebody’s garage.

The properties that are necessary to JET stage productions — from lights to décor — are in a storage facility waiting to be sold or, if necessary, given away to other stage companies.

Letters are being prepared for subscription holders unable to watch the shows originally scheduled for the end of the 2022 mainstage performance season. The letters are to serve as reasons for tax deductions to compensate for payments already made to cover plays that have been canceled.

No arrangements have been provided for the associated productions developed for young people as an important outgrowth of the theater repertoire — The Diary of Anne Frank and anti-bullying dramas planned for other venues.

The happy times derive from looking back on some 33 years of developing between three and five yearly mainstage productions arranged for its own stages, thinking of JET as producing the most enactments in the world of The Diary of Anne Frank and being a voice for the Jewish community.

“We’ve had insufficient operations funding in the last six months,” said Phoebe Mainster, president of the JET board of directors for the second time in 20 years. “The problem of getting people to come to the theater during the COVID scare just was devastating for us.”

A Storied History

It was in early 1990 when The Man in the Glass Booth by Robert Shaw became the first play opening JET at the Aaron DeRoy Theatre at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield. The stage company was started by Evelyn Orbach, who had appeared in New York and Detroit theaters and went on to accept acting and directing roles for JET.

Orbach, who established JET as an Actors’ Equity Association and made it a professional stage company, died in 2020, also suffering from the reach of COVID. She started the troupe with the help of Henrietta Hermelin Weinberg and Mary Lou Zieve, who still have input into the company with some 30 community leaders on the Board of Directors.

“Predominantly, our audience is older, and they were the most frightened to come back to the theater,” Mainster said. “We did our best. We did everything we should have done, but we just couldn’t survive.”

Posted on the theater company’s website is a letter explaining the closing and thanking the demonstrations of support as signed by Mainster and Christopher Bremer, who became executive director after the late David Magidson, a theater dean and professor at Wayne State University.

“The Jewish Ensemble Theatre served as a force for Jewish continuity, a platform for new voices and a bridge of understanding to the general community,” communicated the letter signed by Mainster and Bremer.

Mainster, who worked with the late Evelyn Orbach as the theater productions grew, remains proud of the mainstage presentations, Anne Frank performances and the anti-bullying dramas brought to young students as a basis for thought and discussions of this pressing issue.

Among the many mainstage dramas and comedies by internationally known playwrights presented on the JET stages have been Ira Levin’s Cantorial, Diane Samuel’s Kindertransport, Arthur Miller’s The Price, Michael Golder’s The Square Root of Three and Jason Odell Williams’ Handle With Care. Musicals have included Fiddler on the Roof, Side by Side by Sondheim and Cabaret.

Local playwrights, such as Kitty Dubin, also had their works featured by JET as a platform for young talent. Jaime Rae Newman, an actress and producer who won an Oscar, credits her start in entertainment to the roles she had at JET while growing up in Michigan.

Although JET performed for many years in the Aaron DeRoy Theatre, the company was advised in 2018 that the lease would not be renewed, and they found their next location in Walled Lake.

“It was a hard pill to swallow having to move out of the Jewish Community Center, and a lot of our senior patrons were very unhappy,” Mainster said. “We decided we were going to make the best of it, and we were on a good path.

“We were very well received out in Walled Lake, where we had outdoor programs and a children’s play. Initially, we thought we were gaining some strength as we moved. We had a younger audience and children’s programs.”

After the company closed down during COVID isolation, the troupe has faced obstacles to restarting the programs for youngsters, including the Anne Frank production, which had been taken to Arizona audiences.

“With no school outreach programs, no Diary of Anne Frank commitments and poor attendance at the theater, we just felt we could not in good conscience try to continue the theater program,” Mainster said.

Even though JET has closed, board members and the executive director are talking about possible ways to restart. One direction in discussion is the reinstatement of The Festival of New Plays, which seeks audience comments to the beginnings of works presented as staged readings.

“The happiest times were always the wonderful responses that the community has had to JET,” Mainster said. “When we had a production, people would come and they would say, ‘This is an important Jewish concern.’”