Meet Sara Kirsch, who recently returned home to Birmingham.

Sara Kirsch wanted to make aliyah to Israel for career purposes. At the time, she was teaching high school in China and taught high school in Korea as well. Still, something was missing for the Birmingham-born teacher, who attended Temple Israel and Tamarack Camps growing up.

“I wanted to work in Israeli high-tech,” Kirsch, 32, explains. Israel is a world leader in the high-tech industry. She had also previously visited the country three times. Kirsch says she was drawn to the “ecosystem and the number of opportunities there are for native English speakers.”

After living in Asia for five years, Kirsch packed up her belongings and made aliyah to Israel in 2017. She had no job and no real glimpse of where she could fit into the high-tech world.

“I had a lot of people tell me that with just teaching experience and with my background, that I wouldn’t find a job,” she recalls. Kirsch had focused mostly on social studies, debate, U.S. history, economics and psychology in teaching. “I was afraid, but I still decided to pursue it.”

Building a Career

Kirsch built her career in Israeli high-tech from the ground-up. She spent her first five months in Haifa, completing Ulpan, an immersive Hebrew language learning program.

Then, she began applying for jobs and landed a role working in pay-per-click digital advertising, or PPC. Kirsch accepted her first job in Tel Aviv as a content writer at Smartlify, a PPC digital advertising agency.

“I found an industry and a vertical that I was really talented in,” she explains. “After about six months at my first job, I was promoted to be a manager. I made most of the companies I worked for a lot of money, and I really loved it.”

Still, the growth didn’t come without challenges. Navigating the cultural change proved difficult, since Kirsch says Asian culture tends to be very soft, while Israeli culture is very direct. “I was also probably the only native English speaker at most of my jobs, which was good and bad.”

Kirsch lived in Israel for six years and worked with four Israeli companies. She also volunteered with different teaching and tech organizations. In just a few short years, she quickly grew to become one of the only American females in a leadership position in her industry in Tel Aviv.

In 2020, Kirsch also launched a blog called Israel High-Tech, which aims to educate global readers about cutting-edge Israeli technology and how to navigate the industry. Her most popular post, she says, is about how to get legally fired in Israel, since getting fired from a job requires a “Shimua” or a hearing.

“The goal is to provide information that’s not really accessible in English online,” Kirsch explains. “Some legal information about employment law, for example, is not written in English. I still have people messaging me, asking me questions about Israel’s firing process. If I can help introduce them to a lawyer or get them into a relevant Facebook group, I will try to help.”

Returning Home

Yet after COVID-19 and the rising cost of living, Kirsch decided it was time to return home.

According to a 2021 cost of living report, Tel Aviv ranked as the most expensive city in the world to live in. Luckily, Kirsch’s work in Israel helped her save enough money to buy a condo in Birmingham, bringing her back to her roots.

Since returning home in June 2022, Kirsch is now working remotely at Amsive Digital, a New York-based digital marketing agency, as manager of digital media. She continues to work with numerous Israelis in her company and with people who have worked with Israelis.

Working in Israel and for Israeli companies, Kirsch says, helped her “transform” her career.

“It opened up many more opportunities for me in the U.S. and with international companies,” she explains. “It also helped me secure my newest job with Amsive Digital.”

In addition to her new role, Kirsch recently accepted a position on the advisory board for the Serling Institute at Michigan State University, which offers Jewish studies and programming. She’s spoken at Michigan State University, where she graduated in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and Jewish studies, about her work experience in Israel twice.

Outside of work and volunteering, Kirsch enjoys fitness, hiking, reading and cooking. She continues to make popular Israeli dishes, like hummus and shakshuka, for herself and her boyfriend.

While Kirsch loves being home, she keeps a place for Israel in her life. “I just fell in love with the country,” she says. “I will return to Israel to visit or perhaps be a digital nomad for a while.”