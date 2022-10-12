Parshat Sukkot Chol Hamoed: Exodus 33:12-34:26; Numbers 29:26-31; Ezekiel 38:18-39:16.

The choice of this Torah portion for this Shabbat appears straightforward at first glance: the passing mention of the festival of Sukkot toward the end of this part of Exodus. Upon further reflection, there is no obvious connection with Sukkot. Unless, of course, one considers the parallel contexts of the narrative in the Torah reading and where it lands within the spiritual ebb and flow of the fall holidays.

The portion begins in the immediate aftermath of the Golden Calf episode, with Moses begging for forgiveness for the people of Israel and then proceeding up the mountain to receive a replacement set of tablets.

The Golden Calf fiasco was an early example of an inability on the part of many to handle the spiritual intensity of revelation and the immediacy of the Divine without devolving into idolatry and bacchanalian revelry. Seemingly, moments after Moses heads up the mountain, the spiritually immature regressed to a lesser need for a corporeal God, and the results were disastrous. An analogy is the behavior of people who cannot handle their liquor and slide easily from fun and levity of drinking in moderation to enhance a simchah into crudeness, belligerence and a complete loss of decorum and dignity.

Our forebearers saw in the sequence of festivals during the month of Tishrei a similar potential pitfall, especially as the intensity of the Days of Awe give way to the levity of Sukkot. Only four days after the end of Yom Kippur, we turn from a day of pounding our chests to a week of mandated happiness followed by the public celebration of starting anew the reading of the Torah. The simple fact is that, for some people, the spiritual intoxication of Sukkot devolves into excessive drunkenness on Simchat Torah under the guise of “making a l’chaim” over and over and a misplaced notion that getting hammered on Simchat Torah is somehow a mitzvah (It is not). Accordingly, this week’s Torah portion pumps the brakes on this sort of attitude.

Thus, whereas during the original revelation at Sinai the children of Israel stood up close when the voice of God boomed from the mountaintop, this time they are removed to a spiritually more cautious, less immediate and ecstatic distance, as God instructs Moses (34:3): “ No one else shall come up with you, and no one else shall be seen anywhere on the mountain,” an instruction Nachmanides understands to mean that “unlike the first time, no one, not even the Elders will approach God with you … not even in the area adjacent to the mountain where they had stood before.” This subtle change is enough to prevent another disastrous trampling of the, for some, tenuous line between enjoying a moment of simchah and acting like a vilde haya.

Dr. Howard N. Lupovitch is an associate professor of history at Wayne State University and director of WSU’s Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies.