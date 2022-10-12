Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter combines old with new In Fiddler On The Roof revival.

In 1964, Fiddler on the Roof made its world premiere at the Fisher Theatre and starred Zero Mostel as Tevye, Maria Karnilova as Golde, Tevye’s wife; and Bea Arthur as Yente the matchmaker. The next year, the show won the Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards. Now, almost 60 years later, Detroit’s Fisher Theatre is once again the official kick-off site for the Fiddler on the Roof tour, which runs through Oct. 16.

This revival production is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher and choreographed by Tony nominee and renowned Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter. Fiddler on the Roof stars fellow Israel native Jonathan Hashmonay.

Born in Jerusalem in 1975, Shechter started studying piano at age 6 and folk dancing at age 12. When he was drafted into the Israel Defense Forces at age 18, Shechter continued his dance training simultaneously. His journey took him to Paris to study music and play drums and, when Shechter was 27, he moved to London to be a dancer and composer. Six years later, in 2008, he founded the Hofesh Shechter Company (HSC) in London where he still lives and serves as HSC artistic director.

We caught up with Shechter in France where he spent Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur on tour with his younger dance company, Shechter 2 (18- to 25-year-olds). Here is our interview:

A Conversation with Shechter

JN: Along with everyone in the world, Americans have been following the Queen and her legacy. In 2018, the Queen awarded you an honorary OBE (Officer of the British Empire) for Services to Dance. What are your memories of her?

HOFESH SHECHTER: The Queen attended one of my rehearsals about 14 years ago. She saw a little run of Uprising, one of my earlier works. Even though we were not given the time to speak, I could see that twinkle in her eye that everyone is talking about. She seemed to have had a great sense of humor.

JN: For the revival production of Fiddler on the Roof that opened on Broadway Dec. 20, 2015, did director Bartlett Sher hire you directly to be the choreographer on his production team?

HS: Bart, indeed, was the one to invite me. He had seen my work, and then he told me about his vision for the piece, which I loved. We worked on Two Boys for the Metropolitan Opera a year before as a “test run” and enjoyed working together very much.

As a little anecdote, I was required to have a meeting with the Jerome Robbins Foundation as they had to approve me as a choreographer. [Jerome Robbins was the original choreographer of Fiddler on the Roof in 1964]. The meeting was set in NYC the morning after my arrival from Melbourne, Australia. Needless to say, I was incredibly jet lagged!

That morning, despite my setting two alarms, I did not wake up. When I did wake up, in the Upper West Side, it was 10 minutes to our meeting, which was around Broadway. I rushed like a mad man and decided to brave the subway. I was very lucky to get the quick one — and I was only 20 minutes late. It was a surreal experience — I am never late. The Foundation was super nice and understanding. As the conversation went on, and they became aware of my self-deprecating humor, they kept saying “He’s just like Jerome!” By that point, I felt confident that we connected.

JN: Why did you want to be the choreographer and collaborate on this production?

HS: I love the music and the tale of Fiddler on the Roof. So much of choreography lies in the energy of the music — this is one of the most beautiful musicals. The story, its history and culture is so strongly connected to my roots. I was part of a folk dance youth group when I was a child and experienced many different dance styles and tasted different cultures. I was very picky for many years and refused quite a few musical productions — this one felt right.

JN: Being nominated for the Tony Award in choreography in 2016 for Fiddler must have been an incredible feeling.

HS: I’m afraid to say that living in the UK and being busy with my work and touring for years, when I was informed that I was nominated for a Tony, I replied, “Great. What’s that?” So when I was told how prestigious it is, I got more excited about it. It is incredible to get this recognition, in particular, for the work we did on the show, which came from a lot of love.

JN: You’ve said that, growing up in Jerusalem, Israeli folk dancing was central to your upbringing and dance training. What Israeli influences — and any departures from that — did you incorporate into your Fiddler choreography?

HS: There is a lot of folk dance feel in Fiddler. I took a lot of that communal joy ؙ— the arm movements and the relationship between people — and inserted it there. It felt very right. At the same time, there is a contemporary twist to it, a sense of casual simplicity to it.

JN: My very favorite dance in Fiddler is the bottle dance. Did you veer from the original Jerome Robbins choreography and how do the dancers master it?

HS: The bottle dance is one of the elements we (of course!) decided to keep literally as in the original production — it’s such an iconic brilliant moment. The secret to mastering this thing is to work hard!

JN: Can you comment on your name, Hofesh, which means freedom in Hebrew, and what it was like being in the Israel Defense Forces while training at the Batsheva Dance Company?

HS: My name has always raised eyebrows in Israel and, yes, in particular, while serving in the army. But, most importantly, my name serves as a reminder, a hopeful presence.

Freedom is a complicated concept, and this name made me question and twist in its many meanings and definitions. In the end, for now, for me, freedom, is a feeling.

JN: What can our sophisticated Jewish News audience expect from this production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Fisher Theatre?

HS: They can expect something gripping and exciting — a raw, alive and physical performance that perpetuates energy through the body and the group.

Fiddler on the Roof runs through Oct. 16 at the Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit.