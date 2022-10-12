Meet Samantha Foon, a self-proclaimed career volunteer who’s made it her mission to make a positive impact on the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

Samantha Foon, 34, of Bloomfield Hills was nominated as Volunteer of the Week for her active role as a volunteer in countless organizations throughout the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

“Samantha is a superstar,” said Nicole Miller, director of ORT America Michigan Region. “She is a true leader, and ORT is so lucky to have her involved in two of its four annual fundraisers. As co-chair of this year’s Come ORT and Play, her vision and leadership ensured a successful fundraiser for the community and ORT.”

Foon holds many titles throughout the community: social event vice president on the NEXTGen Detroit Executive Board, a member of the JFamily Advisory Committee, board member at the Jewish Community Center and is the volunteer chair lead of the Brilliant Detroit Ambassadors.

“I have a lot of passions, and I love helping the community in whatever way I can. So, if I hear about something that I feel like I can bring my talents, whatever that may be, I try to be there,” Foon said.

Foon says she really got involved with the community after she moved back to Michigan from New York six years ago. Foon says she’s made it her mission to make a positive impact on the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

“Samantha Foon is one of our most dedicated and proactive executive committee members,” said NEXTGen Detroit Director Tomer Moked. “In the last couple of years, Sam was the vice president responsible for our social engagements, working and mentoring some of our board members who share the passion for diverse experiences within NEXTGen Detroit. She is currently chairing our largest fundraiser event alongside Danny Kaufman and George Roberts.”

On a weekly basis, she also gives back to HAVEN Shelter for Domestic Violence by doing grocery shopping for the shelter.

“There is such a need out there and so many ways to get involved. It’s just a matter of finding it,” Foon explained. “If you can find a friend or someone to do something with, or you see an organization or read a story in the JN that piques your interest, reach out and get involved.”

To learn more about Samantha Foon and the volunteer work she does throughout the community you can connect with her via email at samanthafoon14@gmail.com.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to rsweet@thejewishnews.com.