StandWithUs selects Detroit Emerson Fellows and Leventhal Interns for the 2022-23 school year.

StandWithUs, an international nonpartisan education organization that supports Israel and fights antisemitism, recently announced the 2022-23 students participating in its high school and campus programs.

The StandWithUs 2022-23 Emerson Fellows from Detroit are seniors Hope Winslow, Michigan State University; Jeremy Soper, Wayne State University; and sophomore Aidan Harris, University of Michigan.

Junior Ariella Lieb, who attends Farber Hebrew Day School, is the StandWithUs 2022-23 Kenneth Leventhal High School Intern.

Similar to previous years, the local student leaders join 150 students who were selected for each of the two programs throughout North America.

Created in 2012, the StandWithUs Kenneth Leventhal High School Internship selects and trains student leaders from high schools throughout the United States and Canada to educate about Israel at their schools and to combat antisemitism. During the two-semester program, the Leventhal Interns, who are juniors and seniors, identify the educational needs at their schools as they pertain to Israel and to antisemitism, whether they are rooted in misinformation, ignorance or outright hatred. Then, working with their StandWithUs regional high school managers, they develop a strategy to meet those needs through relevant and practical educational programming.

Founded in 2007, the year-long Emerson Fellowship is a prestigious program that trains, educates and empowers student leaders on college campuses around the world. Chosen from key campuses, Emerson Fellows lead their campus communities, engage and inspire their peers through impactful educational events, campaigns and discussions about Israel. These fellows are also trained extensively on how to navigate antisemitic activity on campus and how to mobilize and confront these issues strategically and effectively.

Throughout their experience, Emerson Fellows are plugged into a global community of student leaders where they can exchange ideas, share best practices and support each other.

Students in both programs attended their respective weeklong conferences in August, preparing them for the school year. They learned how to identify and combat anti-Israel campaigns including using the StandWithUs Saidoff Legal Department and Center for Combating Antisemitism.

They explored the history of Israel and reviewed the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict while learning how to have rich conversations about Israel. Students gained leadership skills and had regional breakouts with their managers. They left energized and confident, with ideas for programming. Many reported having experienced antisemitic incidents and now feel better prepared to effectively respond to them.

They will also participate in a second StandWithUs conference, “Israel in Focus” from March 2-5, 2023. Held in Los Angeles, the conference is open to both student leaders and community members. Students have their own track, there are breakout sessions, and everyone joins the plenaries to hear from renowned experts from all over the world.

New Faces at StandWithUs

Hailey Stern is the new StandWithUs Midwest High School Regional Manager. While attending Ohio State University, where she graduated with honors and received a bachelor’s in environmental science and natural resource management, Hailey encountered antisemitism and anti-Zionism and felt unprepared to respond. After graduating, Hailey began working in a small town in northeastern Ohio where she faced antisemitism and anti-Zionism from community members and co-workers. This inspired her to begin educating herself and her community. Hailey joined StandWithUs and “strongly believes that education is key to empowering individuals and combating hatred.”

Kylie Wexler is the new StandWithUs Midwest Campus Regional Manager. She graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and a concentration in Jewish studies. As a student, Kylie spent her summers counseling campers on the foundations of Judaism, served as president of the Greek Jewish Council, was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority and played a significant role in the 20th Campus Superstar competition hosted by Hillel.

Kylie looks forward “to working with college students who — like me —are passionate about Israel, eager to combat antisemitism on campus, and want to strengthen Jewish bonds and gain lifelong experiences.”

Assaf Grumberg, Executive Director StandWithUs Midwest, said, “Each year, I remain impressed with the enthusiasm and creativity of our awesome Michigan high school and college student leaders. They learn from previous participants in our programs and nominate candidates for the coming year.

“As antisemitism continues to rise, including in Detroit, these students — already leaders in their schools and communities — are fully prepared to confront these challenges while also organizing programming that shares the beauty, accomplishments and experience of Israel,” Grumberg added.

Jennifer Kutner is StandWithUs director of media relations.