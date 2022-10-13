WOMEN’s health directory

BARBARA ANN KARMANOS CANCER INSTITUTE

4100 John R

Detroit, MI 48201

(800) 527-6266

www.karmanos.org

Headquartered in Detroit, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state with 15 locations. It is among the nation’s best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers and the only one located in Metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer.

BINGHAM FARMS ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

Dr. Timothy Schmakel, DDS, MD

31100 Telegraph Road,

Suite 100

Bingham Farms, MI 48025

(248) 642-2115

www.bfomfs.com

As an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Schmakel manages a wide variety of problems relating to the mouth, teeth and facial regions. He practices a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with expertise ranging from dental implant surgery and wisdom tooth removal to corrective jaw surgery. This also includes techniques designed to rebuild bone structure with minimal surgical intervention and optimal patient comfort. His office can also diagnose and treat facial pain, facial injuries and fractures.

COMPREHENSIVE BREAST CARE

4967 Crooks Road, Suite 210

Troy, MI 48098

(248) 687-7300

www.compbreastcare.com

Comprehensive Breast Care is a surgical practice 100% dedicated to the care of the patient with breast disease. Our mission is to implement individualized, evidence-based diagnosis and treatment plans for each of our patients. We design coordinated, compassionate and efficient care plans for every patient, whether the disease is malignant or benign.

DE VINNEY CZARNECKI PHYSICAL THERAPY

Maple Park Office Complex

6020 W. Maple, Suite 500

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

(248) 851-6999

www.dcptonline.com

Private treatment rooms, a large, well-equipped gym and a highly experienced staff make our therapist-owned clinic the first choice for effective, compassionate physical therapy for the families in this community since 1995.

Dr. Rachel Pad

Dr. Rachel Pad, clinical psychologist, is taking new adult (18+) patients for individual therapy. She is experienced with depression, anxiety, relationship issues and the queer community. Interested or have questions? Contact Dr. Pad at rachelpadphd@gmail.com or (248) 325-8068.

MAPLE PHARMACY

5829 Maple Road, Suite 129

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

(248) 757-2503

www.maplepharmacyrx.com

Maple Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy offering prescription drugs along with wellness care products, home medical equipment, and a full selection of over-the-counter medications and supplements. Each service and item we provide is backed by our commitment to customer satisfaction and dedication to providing great services.

NEMETH & KATRANJI PERIODONTICS

29829 Telegraph Road,

Suite 111

Southfield, MI 48034

(248) 357-3100

www.drnemeth.com

info@drnemeth.com

Dr. Nemeth’s procedures include the pinhole gum rejuvenation technique for gum recession, minimally invasive laser treatment for gum disease, gum reshaping procedures for smile makeovers and dental implants for missing teeth.

Village Pilates Studio

2065 Walnut Lake Rd,

West Bloomfield, MI 48323

(248) 310-7001

villagepilatesstudio@gmail.com

www.thevillagepilatesstudio.com

Download the Online Scheduler: Glofox App

Village Pilates Studio is a private, full-service Pilates studio that has been in business for 15 years. With the expansion of the new Barre & Fitness Studio, there is sure to be a class for you!

WEST MAPLE PLASTIC SURGERY

5807 West Maple, Suite 177

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

(248) 865-6400

www.dsherbertmd.com

West Maple Plastic Surgery specializes in all facets of plastic and reconstructive surgery, including breast reconstruction, breast augmentation, facelifts and browlifts. We are dedicated to helping our patients look and feel their very best. Dr. Daniel Sherbert, our expertly trained surgeon with many years of experience, takes careful pride in each patient he sees and understands that every person is unique, resulting in highly individualized procedures and results.

YOGA SHELTER

6357 Orchard Lake Road

West Bloomfield, MI 48332

(248) 538-0200

Additional Locations:

Royal Oak (Woodward Corners): (248) 965-3784

Royal Oak (Downtown):

(248) 545-9642

Southfield: (248) 535-0200

Grosse Pointe: (313) 884-9642

www.yogashelter.com

instagram.com/yogashelter

At Yoga Shelter, we believe in creating spaces for people to come together and be themselves. Whether it’s your first time or you’ve been practicing for years, there is always someone to meet you where you are.