WOMEN’s health directory
BARBARA ANN KARMANOS CANCER INSTITUTE
4100 John R
Detroit, MI 48201
(800) 527-6266
www.karmanos.org
Headquartered in Detroit, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state with 15 locations. It is among the nation’s best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers and the only one located in Metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer.
BINGHAM FARMS ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
Dr. Timothy Schmakel, DDS, MD
31100 Telegraph Road,
Suite 100
Bingham Farms, MI 48025
(248) 642-2115
www.bfomfs.com
As an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Schmakel manages a wide variety of problems relating to the mouth, teeth and facial regions. He practices a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with expertise ranging from dental implant surgery and wisdom tooth removal to corrective jaw surgery. This also includes techniques designed to rebuild bone structure with minimal surgical intervention and optimal patient comfort. His office can also diagnose and treat facial pain, facial injuries and fractures.
COMPREHENSIVE BREAST CARE
4967 Crooks Road, Suite 210
Troy, MI 48098
(248) 687-7300
www.compbreastcare.com
Comprehensive Breast Care is a surgical practice 100% dedicated to the care of the patient with breast disease. Our mission is to implement individualized, evidence-based diagnosis and treatment plans for each of our patients. We design coordinated, compassionate and efficient care plans for every patient, whether the disease is malignant or benign.
DE VINNEY CZARNECKI PHYSICAL THERAPY
Maple Park Office Complex
6020 W. Maple, Suite 500
West Bloomfield, MI 48322
(248) 851-6999
www.dcptonline.com
Private treatment rooms, a large, well-equipped gym and a highly experienced staff make our therapist-owned clinic the first choice for effective, compassionate physical therapy for the families in this community since 1995.
Dr. Rachel Pad
Dr. Rachel Pad, clinical psychologist, is taking new adult (18+) patients for individual therapy. She is experienced with depression, anxiety, relationship issues and the queer community. Interested or have questions? Contact Dr. Pad at rachelpadphd@gmail.com or (248) 325-8068.
MAPLE PHARMACY
5829 Maple Road, Suite 129
West Bloomfield, MI 48322
(248) 757-2503
www.maplepharmacyrx.com
Maple Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy offering prescription drugs along with wellness care products, home medical equipment, and a full selection of over-the-counter medications and supplements. Each service and item we provide is backed by our commitment to customer satisfaction and dedication to providing great services.
NEMETH & KATRANJI PERIODONTICS
29829 Telegraph Road,
Suite 111
Southfield, MI 48034
(248) 357-3100
www.drnemeth.com
info@drnemeth.com
Dr. Nemeth’s procedures include the pinhole gum rejuvenation technique for gum recession, minimally invasive laser treatment for gum disease, gum reshaping procedures for smile makeovers and dental implants for missing teeth.
Village Pilates Studio
2065 Walnut Lake Rd,
West Bloomfield, MI 48323
(248) 310-7001
villagepilatesstudio@gmail.com
www.thevillagepilatesstudio.com
Download the Online Scheduler: Glofox App
Village Pilates Studio is a private, full-service Pilates studio that has been in business for 15 years. With the expansion of the new Barre & Fitness Studio, there is sure to be a class for you!
WEST MAPLE PLASTIC SURGERY
5807 West Maple, Suite 177
West Bloomfield, MI 48322
(248) 865-6400
www.dsherbertmd.com
West Maple Plastic Surgery specializes in all facets of plastic and reconstructive surgery, including breast reconstruction, breast augmentation, facelifts and browlifts. We are dedicated to helping our patients look and feel their very best. Dr. Daniel Sherbert, our expertly trained surgeon with many years of experience, takes careful pride in each patient he sees and understands that every person is unique, resulting in highly individualized procedures and results.
YOGA SHELTER
6357 Orchard Lake Road
West Bloomfield, MI 48332
(248) 538-0200
Additional Locations:
Royal Oak (Woodward Corners): (248) 965-3784
Royal Oak (Downtown):
(248) 545-9642
Southfield: (248) 535-0200
Grosse Pointe: (313) 884-9642
www.yogashelter.com
instagram.com/yogashelter
At Yoga Shelter, we believe in creating spaces for people to come together and be themselves. Whether it’s your first time or you’ve been practicing for years, there is always someone to meet you where you are.