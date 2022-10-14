The event was sponsored by a generous donor of JARC.

JARC Picnic in the Park took place outdoors the evening of Aug. 27 at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, providing people with developmental disabilities who are served by JARC with the opportunity to play exercise ball drums with Drums Alive and enjoy a delicious kosher dinner outside.

The event was sponsored by a generous donor of JARC. Guests were led through different sensory-friendly drumming techniques by a Drums Alive instructor, and all who participated learned how to drum along to music.

Drums Alive helps people of all ages and abilities by combining the use of sensory/motor reflexes with the brain-affected benefits of music and rhythm. Along with this activity, JARC guests enjoyed a catered kosher picnic dinner of various wraps, chips and cookies.

The event was attended by 80 people JARC serves, who enjoyed the high-energy yet sensory-friendly drumming opportunity and the different options to participate or observe, depending upon their comfort level.