Jewish Family Service employees attended a staff appreciation event with America’s greatest pastime at Comerica Park on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The event was preceded by a staff lunch at both the Oak Park and West Bloomfield offices and was an opportunity for people to connect with colleagues they don’t interact with on a regular basis.

“People enjoyed hanging out, laughing, learning more about each other and not feeling like they had to do something,” said Yuliya Gaydayenko, chief program officer, older adults.

“It was a great mental health day even for those of us who don’t know anything about baseball.”

Office Manager Al Brooks said, “Although the Tigers lost, it was a win for me to spend time with my JFS team outside the office.”

CEO Perry Ohren added, “It’s a joy for me to work with such committed people at JFS. We each have 125+ colleagues who every day wake up to be part of a team that takes care of others. The Tigers could learn from the strong team at JFS!”