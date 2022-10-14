For the first time since 2019, Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame will have new members.

After a two-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner has returned.

It will be held Oct. 24 with a familiar look at a familiar place. The dinner will be at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, its original venue. The first dinner was held at Shaarey Zedek on Dec. 4, 1985.

The dinner moved from Shaarey Zedek to the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield about a decade ago because the Hall of Fame plaques were on display at the JCC in the health club.

The plaques are no longer accessible by the public because of the closure of the health club in September 2020, so the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, which oversees the Hall of Fame, moved the dinner.

It was a bittersweet decision.

“For me, the best part about having the dinner at the JCC was taking the Hall of Fame inductees and their families to the place where their plaques were going to hang,” said foundation president Stuart Raider.

Don Rudick, the new foundation executive director, credited foundation vice president and executive committee member Larry Sherman with “quarterbacking” the move of the dinner back to Shaarey Zedek.

Sherman was a 2010 inductee into the Hall of Fame following his days as an outstanding basketball player at Oak Park High School.

“Shaarey Zedek is the best place to move the Hall of Fame induction dinner. It’s a natural fit,” he said.

Sherman calls Shaarey Zedek his home court. There are several reasons why he has given the synagogue that designation.

“I started attending Hebrew school at Shaarey Zedek when they opened the doors there in 1962,” he said.

Since then, he had his bar mitzvah there (1965), married his wife Joyce there (1984), and celebrated the bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvah and b’nai mitzvah of the couple’s children Jordan (1999), Dustin (2001), Darrien (2006) and twins Jared and Jolie there (2011).

Rudick is eagerly awaiting the dinner, which will begin at 6 p.m. after cocktails.

“This is exciting for me for a couple reasons,” he said. “First, we haven’t had the dinner for two years. Secondly, I’m looking forward to having an impact on a wonderful event.”

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are David Ginsberg, Carrie Rose Goldman, JJ Modell, Michael Rosenberg and Adam Steinberg.

Ginsberg is a former Grand Blanc High School and Central Michigan University basketball standout who retired in 2005 after a long career in education and basketball coaching that included 16 years as an assistant coach at CMU.

Rose Goldman was a tennis star at Bloomfield Hills Lahser High School and Boston University who also was successful in United States Tennis Association tournaments. At age 16, she was ranked 42nd in singles and 23rd in doubles nationally by the USTA in her age group.

Modell was an outstanding golfer at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood High School and Brown University who has gone on to become one of the top amateur golfers in the state. He won a gold medal this summer with the U.S. masters team at the Maccabiah Games in Israel.

Rosenberg is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who formerly spent 13 years as a sports reporter and columnist at the Detroit Free Press. He’s the author of a critically acclaimed book, War As They Knew It: Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and America in a Time of Unrest.

Steinberg has been a collegiate tennis coach for 33 years. He’s currently at the University of Michigan. The Wolverines won the Big Ten championship and made it to the Elite Eight at the NCAA tournament this past season.

The Hall of Fame inductees aren’t the only ones honored at the dinner.

This year’s Pillars of Excellence recipients are Dr. Harold Friedman, Brian Gurwin and David Kamisar.

Friedman has been involved for years with the JCC Maccabi Games and Maccabi USA, which oversees the U.S. team that competes in the Maccabiah Games. He was the chairman when Detroit hosted the Maccabi Games in 2008.

Gurwin was a high school and college football official and officiating clinician, continuing a football career highlighted by two state championships at Farmington Hills Harrison High School. He was a 1995 Jewish News High School Athlete of the Year.

Kamisar ran the largest clinic and match play program for ranked tennis players in the Midwest for more than 30 years. He also was a private instructor for many world-ranked and state champion tennis players.

Sarah Calanchi is the Jewish News High School Athlete of the Year, Zachary Margolis is the Dr. Steven and Evelyn Rosen Stars of Tomorrow scholarship recipient, and the Shirley and Alvin Foon Humanitarian Award will be presented to Sam Washington Jr.

Calanchi played volleyball at Novi High School for four years, serving as a captain for two years. Novi was a Final Four team in the 2020-21 season. Calanchi is continuing her volleyball career at Millikin University.

Margolis played hockey at Walled Lake Western High School and will play club hockey at Oakland University this season. He’s known for being an excellent teammate who brings a calming influence to his team.

Washington Jr., captain of the 1974 Class A state champion Birmingham Brother Rice High School boys basketball team, operates the iconic basketball program at St. Cecilia’s in Detroit.

For more detailed information on the Hall of Fame inductees and other honorees and to purchase dinner tickets, sponsorships and program ads, go to the foundation’s website at michiganjewishsports.org or contact Rudick at (248) 390-5981 or zeedon1@gmail.com.

