Simchat Torah is Oct. 18. This is the day to celebrate the completion of the annual Torah-reading cycle.

It is a joyful holiday that, along with other traditions, includes a dance, or a hakafot, around the sanctuary of a temple or synagogue, or perhaps, a parade with the Torah through the streets from synagogue to synagogue.

I found 690 pages that mention Simchat Torah in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit history. Many are announcements regarding services at local synagogues over the past 126 years. I also found some very interesting articles.

Several articles were holiday primers. One was “Simchat Torah At-a-Glance,” printed in the Apple Tree Section for children in the Oct. 17, 2003, issue of the JN. Likewise, several articles about Simchat Torah were under the subtitle of “Holiday 101.” One very interesting report explained how the holidays of Simchat Torah and Shemini Azteret are linked by the rainy season in Israel (Oct. 1, 2015, JN).

What really caught my eye, however, were several feature articles about Simchat Torah. On the front page of the Oct. 15, 1978, JN, for one example, is a small graphic with the title: “Simhat Torah Rallies Focus on Soviet Jews” (Simhat is another spelling for the holiday). This is a story about a rally, “One Torah One People,” sponsored by the Jewish Community Council, the Jewish War Veterans, the Detroit Committee for Soviet Jewry and the Workman’s Circle, among other groups. The rally was inspired by prejudice against Jews in the Soviet Union, including harassment against those who openly celebrated Simchat Torah.

The front page of the Oct. 12, 1990, issue of the JN featured “Every Torah Has a Story.” This is a lengthy article about the history of several local scrolls. The Sifrei Torah was found in Czestochowa, Poland, by Harry Rapaport. Czestochowa was his father’s hometown, and Rapaport had heard from a friend that there was a cache of scrolls somewhere in the town. Sure enough, Rapaport found the scrolls stashed in an attic of an old factory. No one knows who among the town’s last Jewish residents placed the scrolls there, but they survived World War II. The scrolls desperately needed conservation, but seven Torahs survived. One is preserved at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills.

“Every Torah Has a Story” also discusses other local Torahs. It mentions that, in 1990, like the Sifrei Torah, five other local Torahs were saved from the Holocaust. One, a 250-year-old scroll, is held at Temple Shir Shalom. The Sefer Torah at Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield was commissioned after a call from the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Finally, see the smiling faces of Elsie and Wilbert Simkovitz on the cover of the Oct. 17, 2003, JN. “Treasures From the Past” is their remarkable story about Holocaust-era Torah crowns. The crowns were saved from the ruins of a German synagogue that was burned during Kristallnacht in 1938. The ornate silver crowns survived for 60 years but were never used until they were returned to the family of Elsie and Wilbert Simkovitz of Oak Park. The crowns then experienced their first Simchat Torah in America.

Chag Sameach!

