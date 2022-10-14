Meet veteran psychologist Linda Sircus who is working to end the stigma on her TV show.

For more than 30 years, licensed psychologist Linda Sircus has been serving the Metro Detroit area and the greater United States. “I was always interested in people’s stories,” she says. “I’m still fascinated by human beings and behavior.”

Based in Franklin, Sircus Psychological Services, PLLC, is the result of many years of hard work. Throughout her three-decade career, Sircus has worked at the Milan Federal Correctional Institution with inmates in a low-security prison; at South Florida State Hospital with clients who have autism and developmental delays; and as a lecturer at the University of Michigan, where she taught undergraduate abnormal psychology.

Still, these three positions barely scratch the surface of Sircus’ extensive resume in psychology and mental health services. She’s also the producer and host of a weekly cable television program called Managing the Problems of Daily Living on Bloomfield Community Television, which has been an ongoing project for the past six years.

Yet, when Sircus studied at the University of Michigan herself, where she later ended up teaching, she didn’t know that psychology was a potential career path. After taking a psychopathology class her junior year of college, however, her mind was changed.

“I was all in,” Sircus recalls.

From there, Sircus continued taking more psychology courses. She learned about behavior modification and the science behind mental health. While Sircus initially wanted to become a pediatrician, the field of psychology won over her heart.

The most rewarding part of the field, she says, is “when you see people get relief from their symptoms.” Some of these people, Sircus continues, never considered seeking out psychotherapy — but experienced tremendous growth and positive change as a result.

On the contrary, encountering a reluctance within patients to open up about their feelings and experiences can be a challenge, but one that Sircus says ultimately becomes rewarding when the conversation begins to naturally develop itself.

Empowering Others

Throughout her career, Sircus has worked with numerous specialties in psychology. She provides cognitive behavioral therapy for depression and anxiety, fears and phobias, relationship issues, pregnancy loss and infertility issues, stress management, eating disorders and coping with illness.

Many of these topics are covered on Managing the Problems of Daily Living. During the show, Sircus interviews specialists and professionals who come from different fields of psychology and mental health to share their perspective and expertise on various issues.

So far, the show’s more than 100 episodes have tackled the areas of drug and alcohol abuse, elder care, PTSD, self-empowerment and more. One program on LGBTQ+ therapy even won the 2017 Farnsworth Award for LGBTQ Issues Underserved Voices.

“I’ve learned that having conversations with people, affirming them, problem-solving and coming up with strategies can be really helpful,” Sircus says, “and can help people walk through whatever it is they’re managing.”

In addition to her career, Sircus has been heavily involved in the Metro Detroit Jewish community. She served as vice president of Michigan State University Hillel from 2009-2017 and on the board of Temple Beth El from 2003-2009.

Sircus is also a founder of Circle of Friends, CARE House of Oakland County, which provides services for child abuse and neglect. Now, she’s gearing up to bring her daughter, Hilary Sircus, who is currently completing her training, into her practice, .

The Key to Successful Therapy

After 30 years in the field, Sircus has learned that the key to successful mental health therapy relies on trust, relationship and a willingness to go through change.

“If you’re experiencing trauma, you don’t necessarily want to go in and talk about that,” she says. “There has to be trust [with your therapist]. People are sharing their biggest vulnerabilities. You have to be comfortable.”

Sircus recommends patients begin with 6-8 sessions to gauge whether the therapist they’re working with is a good fit for their needs and mental health goals. It’s important to give it a fair shot, she says, since the benefits of therapy aren’t always instant.

It’s that connection that encourages progress, Sircus explains. At the end of the day, however, progress is achieved entirely by those who embark on the therapy journey.

“The more conversations you have, the more normalized mental health is,” Sircus says, “the less stigmatizing mental illness and any kind of disabilities are.”

You can watch episodes of Managing the Problems of Daily Living at drlindasircus.com.