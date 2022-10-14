In a strange twist of fate after the Lion’s loss to Seattle, that evening I began catching up on recent episodes of 60 Minutes.

I’m writing my column having just witnessed our beloved and beleaguered Detroit Lions find yet another innovative way to lose a close football game. (This was written in advance of this past Sunday’s Lions-Patriots game.)

Instead, this account is from the day after the Lions’ Oct. 2 loss, which was for the birds, or rather to the birds, the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 48-45. Our team was once again singing the Honolulu Blues.

Historically, and often hysterically, the misery for us diehard Lion fans usually is reserved for heart-wrenching endings to games. However, the team got off to an early start when in the first half substitute Detroit kicker Dominik Eberle missed both extra point attempts after two Lion touchdowns.

The first thing I thought of? It’s a good thing Eberle wasn’t in charge of NASA’s successful Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, which on Sept. 26 intentionally crashed a $330 million spacecraft, traveling 14,000 mph, into an asteroid 7 million miles from Earth. There was no room for a miss to the left or right by this projectile.

As described by NASA, “DART was the first-ever mission dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact” … like the swift kick a snoring spouse receives in the middle of the night. The end result is to be able to one day avoid a dangerous asteroid from having a cataclysmic rendezvous with Earth. Welcome news for us; too little too late for the dinosaurs.

It turns out some asteroids have already wreaked havoc on our home planet, as noted by a list compiled by The Planetary Society, a group whose mission is “empowering the world’s citizens to advance space science and exploration.” The organization counts Carl Sagan among its founders — the late, great astronomer and cosmologist. (Who knew Carl did nails?)

The list, titled “Notable Asteroid Impacts in Earth’s History,” identified the Chelyabinsk Event of 2013 as the most recent destructive asteroid. It exploded 30 kilometers above the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, “releasing the same amount of energy as 500 kilotons of TNT, creating a shockwave that injured 1,500 people and damaged 7,200 buildings across six cities.”

The Tunguska Event in 1908, featured a 30-meter-diameter asteroid exploding above Tunguska, Russia, “Knocking down approximately 80 million trees over an area of 830 square miles.” A living witness said, “The event was almost as excruciating as watching the Lions play football.”

The Sept. 26 DART event was carried live on TV, with a camera attached to the hurling spacecraft sending back breathtaking high-definition images, where, just before impact, you could make out the asteroid’s ruddy surface. The same effect high-def has on news anchors’ faces. The reaction to the direct hit by those gathered in the NASA control room was as exuberant as a winning owner’s box at the Super Bowl.

The eventual impact miraculously was only about 55 feet. from the giant asteroid’s center. Unlike the Lion placekicker, you could say the impact of the DART mission’s spacecraft split the goalposts.

Which takes us back right back to where I started from — field goal kicking. In a strange twist of fate after the Lion’s loss to Seattle, that evening I began catching up on recent episodes of 60 Minutes.

First, the show that aired on Sept. 4, which included a story about, and I am not making this up … field goal kickers! And wouldn’t you know it, the first segment opened with the replay of Baltimore Raven’s kicker Justin Tucker’s booting an NFL record breaking 66-yard game winning field goal against … the DETROIT LIONS!

It also featured a game from last year between Green Bay and Cincinnati in which both teams missed a combined five field goals in the last 10 minutes of the game. When asked how much field goal kicking is mental, NFL Half Famer and former Michigan State kicker Morten Andersen said: “I would say 90% of it is mental, and the last 10% is mental.”

Thankfully, the 60 Minutes episode spared me further grief by not including the Saints’ Tom Dempsey’s 63-yard game- winning field goal against, yes, the Lions, on Nov. 8, 1970. Dempsey, famously known as the kicker born without toes on his kicking foot! What other team could possibly lose to a kicker with a half a foot, right?

I mean, I think the Lions could actually find a way to lose even if the opposing team forfeited.

Weaving football and asteroids into the same conversation reminds me of a long-held prediction I’ve shared with many folks over the years. In a moment of delirium, I said that the day will come when the Lions will actually be in the Super Bowl. The game will be tied with time running out and Detroit lining up to kick the game-winning field goal when from out of the heavens comes … a giant asteroid that doesn’t obliterate the Earth but knocks the football wide to the left. Only the Lions.

Visit Alan at laughwithbigal.com, ”Like” Al on Facebook and reach him at amuskovitz@thejewishnews.com.