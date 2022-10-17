More students are taking more classes online.

JLearn, The J Detroit’s lifelong learning department, has long offered a wide variety of courses for adult learners in a non-denominational environment. Areas of study include Bible, Talmud, Jewish history, Hebrew language, literature, ethics, culture and philosophy. Through partnerships with area congregations, organizations and institutions, JLearn reaches a large segment of the Jewish community.

But since the pandemic, JLearn has turned things in an entirely new direction and started a new chapter. Even with much of the world returning to in-person events and classes, most of JLearn’s classes have remained on Zoom. Lifestyles and the world have changed, and JLearn is keeping up with that demand.

During COVID lockdown, Shelley Wish Chaness, senior director of JLearn, heard over and over again how grateful the community was to still be able to connect with their friends, meet new people, have stimulating conversations and continue learning while being isolated.

“At that point, it was all about staying safe and healthy; that’s why we were doing it,” Chaness said. “What we’re finding now is the emerging post-COVID lifestyles are all about convenience and enjoyment. It’s a general change in people’s lifestyles.”

Looking to welcome opportunities the pandemic presented them, the shift to virtual has opened JLearn up to all kinds of possibilities.

“We have friends and families learning in classes together from across the country. We’re able to find talented instructors from all over, and we’re not limited to our geographic region anymore,” Chaness said. “We’ve got instructors from Israel to Kansas City. Our students can travel with us; they can miss a class for an appointment. We record all of our classes. It’s really the best of both worlds for many people.”

No longer restricted by location, JLearn is running national Facebook ads — encountering students whose cities do not offer anything like JLearn in the process. “This is filling a void for a lot of people,” Chaness said.

Due to the shift, JLearn has seen a noticeable increase in students as well as the number of classes each student is taking.

“Our thing is to offer a wide-open invitation to anybody interested in learning about Judaism. Any level of learning, any degree of Judaism — we don’t care where you are on the spectrum,” Chaness said. “We’ve really opened up our topics for everyone. If you want to take a deep dive into Talmud or if you prefer to take a nostalgic trip back to Jewish Detroit, we’ve got classes for you.”

Chaness has also started JLearn Now — a series of short pop-up classes offered throughout the year as current events provide them with the ability, used as a springboard for Jewish-based learning.

“With the passing of Queen Elizabeth, which put England in the world spotlight, we used that as a springboard about the roles Jews are playing, and the history, culture and future of England. We have over 50 people registered for a two-part class on that. Last year we did Ukraine and had almost 200 people in a two-part Zoom class. We’re finding the more relevant the topics are, the more accessible people feel they are.”

Chaness estimates 85% of JLearn is virtual right now.

“We want people to enter our program wherever they’re comfortable doing it. Because of that, we’re seeing a big increase in people who previously thought this maybe wasn’t for them,” Chaness said. “We’re calling ourselves ‘limitless Jewish learning.’ There are no limits to where you learn, how you learn, what you learn or who you’re learning with.”

JLearn’s Fall 2022-23 course catalog includes an enormous number of offerings. Learn more at Jccdet.org/JLearn.