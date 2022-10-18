Pieced together through two decades of family correspondence, the tale of Wächter’s life and years evading justice as a devoted Nazi and man on the run will be told during a live virtual discussion with Sands.

The Zekelman Holocaust Center is hosting a virtual program on Sun., Oct. 30, at 2:30 p.m. about the life and death of Baron Otto von Wächter, based on Philippe Sands’ successful BBC radio podcast, The Ratline. Pieced together through two decades of family correspondence, the tale of Wächter’s life and years evading justice as a devoted Nazi and man on the run will be told during a live virtual discussion with Sands.

Sands is a human rights lawyer and Baillie Gifford Prize-winning author of The Ratline: Love, Lies and Justice on the Trail of a Nazi Fugitive. A practicing barrister at Matrix Chambers, Sands appears frequently as counsel before the International Court of Justice and other international courts and tribunals and sits as an international arbitrator.

A CNN and BBC World Service contributor, he is also professor of laws and director of the Centre on International Courts and Tribunals at University College London.

“Philippe Sands and his colleagues were able to uncover a great deal of information regarding the mysterious life and death of devoted Nazi Baron Otto von Wächter as he evaded justice for years,” said Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO of the Zekelman Holocaust Center. “His insights and research should provide for a very informative and spirited virtual discussion.”

Sands and his contem-poraries uncovered key details about Wächter’s life and family history by studying an archive of letters, diaries and other materials that were produced over the course of the tumultuous years between 1929 and 1949.

A tale of Nazi lives, mass murder, love, Cold War espionage, a mysterious death in the Vatican and the Nazi escape route to Argentina, The Ratline delves into the life and mysterious death of Otto von Wächter.

The community partners for the event are the Michigan State University History Department and the Michael and Elaine Serling Institute for Jewish Studies and Modern Israel at MSU.

Registration for the virtual program is available at HolocaustCenter.org/October.