Nightline Co-Anchor Juju Chang to headline NCJW Michigan’s annual fundraiser Oct. 26.

National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI) will host its annual fundraising event Women of Vision on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills. The event features Juju Chang, the Emmy award-winning co-anchor of ABC News’ Nightline and a regular contributor to ABC Television Network’s Good Morning America and 20/20.

Chang’s highly visible reporting on Asian hate is the culmination of decades of covering everything from natural disasters to terrorism, mass shootings, immigration, violence against the LGBTQUIA+ community and inequities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Women of Vision benefit luncheon returns to an in-person event for the first time since the pandemic started and includes boutiques on site and a raffle.

One of the most prominent Asian-Americans in broadcast news, Chang leveraged her position to become a much-admired champion of social change. She made U.S. broadcast history co-anchoring the 2021 ABC News Live special Stop the Hate: The Rise in Violence Against Asian-Americans with fellow Korean American co-anchor Eva Pilgrim and a cast of Asian-American and Pacific Islander journalists, thought leaders, lawmakers and celebrities. Chang’s husband, Neal Shapiro, is Jewish, and she describes herself as a Jew by choice, bringing up her three sons as Jewish. Chang is also a powerful voice against antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, scapegoating and persecution.

“With the rise of hate crimes against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities, Ms. Chang will be discussing the historical parallels between Asian hate and antisemitism, having raised her children in a blended cultural environment, referring to them as 50% Korean and 100% Jewish,” said Sallyjo Levine, NCJW|MI President. “We are thrilled that Ms. Chang will be sharing her personal story that has so many underlying themes of civil rights and social justice.”

The event will also honor three local women. Carolyn Krieger, founder of CKC Agency, a public relations company in Farmington Hills, will be awarded “The Woman of Vision Award” because of the trusted relationships she has developed with media, her clients and the corporate world in a 35+ year career. “To be recognized by the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan, an organization I deeply respect and have supported for many years, personally and professionally, is a profound honor and truly humbling,” Krieger said.

“The Josephine S. Weiner Award for Community Service” will be awarded to Carrie Kushner and Marilynn Sabin for their unstinting volunteer work, especially their dedication to providing Kosher Meals on Wheels for homebound seniors.

The fundraising event will support NCJW|MI’s many community-service projects and social justice advocacy work. Recent projects of the 131-year old organization include the Back 2 School Store, which in August provided free clothing and school supplies to 900 Detroit children in need, literacy outreach, fleece blankets for hospitalized children, a program providing backpacks and school supplies to 900 homeless students in Oakland County schools and 450 children in need identified through Jewish Family Service and Kosher Meals on Wheels. The organization is also at the forefront of voter advocacy and women’s reproductive rights, holding programs and educational initiatives to promote these issues.

Tickets for the Women of Vision event are available at several donation levels, starting at $54. Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; boutiques are open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; meet-and-greet with Juju Chang is from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; 11:45 a.m. onwards will be awards, the guest speaker, lunch and the raffle.

For more information on the program and to buy tickets, go to https://ncjwmi.org.