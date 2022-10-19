They danced and sang, and then they started their favorite game: hide and go seek.

Even Gru, played by Rabbi Josh Bennett, needed to learn how to say he was sorry! At Temple Israel’s Yom Kippur children’s services on Oct. 5, Gru brought his friends to pray and play.

They danced and sang, and then they started their favorite game: hide and go seek. Kevin and Bob were so excited to search for Gru, but they looked and looked and Gru was nowhere to be found. Little did they know that Gru was not hiding at all. He was planning to run away to become the greatest supervillain in the world all by himself! This made Kevin and Bob so sad because they always did everything together. Once Gru saw how sad his best friends were, he said he was sorry and he would never try to become the greatest supervillain without them ever again.

Even supervillains can say, “I’m sorry!”