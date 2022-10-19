Meet Joel Kirsch, whose love for Tamarack Camps turned into so much more than a summer.

Joel Kirsch of Huntington Woods says while he can’t be a camper at Tamarack Camps anymore, he has found joy being involved in other ways.

“Joel has been an ambassador for engaging camp alumni for years, as a board member and officer of Tamarack Camps. He is a great leader in our community,” said Ashleigh Imerman, Tamarack Camps chief advancement officer.

Established in 1902 by the Fresh Air Society, Tamarack Camps has a goal of building a vibrant community by providing enriching Jewish camping experiences for children and families.

Kirsch’s first Tamarack Camp experience was in 1991. He continued for the next five years as a camper.

“You can express yourself in so many different ways at camp. There was so much growth and development in all aspects while I was a camper,” Kirsch explained.

“I grew socially, physically, emotionally and spiritually. I wouldn’t have had the chance to do all this growth in one setting if it weren’t for camp.”

Kirsch enjoyed his experience so much he became a camp counselor after he graduated from a camper status to share the growth he had gained with others.

“There’s so much change that happens over the course of the summer, and the impact and experiences you have are permanent,” he said.

Now the 41-year-old who works as a chiropractor with his father at Birmingham Chiropractic Clinic continues to pass down the tradition of the Tamarack Camp experience to his three daughters.

“My eldest daughter, Eliana, had her first year at camp. It’s fun to tell her about my experiences as a camper and a counselor. Being able to hear about her experience and see it through her eyes feels great!”

Keeping the Tamarack Camp Spirit Alive

Remembering how much he has grown from his Tamarack Camp experience and thinking about those he has helped throughout his time as a camp counselor, Kirsch hopes to continue giving this experience to others even as an adult.

“The Alumni Committee created a vision to allow Tamarack Camp alumni to reconnect with camp friends with a weekend Shabbat experience,” Kirsch said.

The Alumni Shabbat weekend, Sept. 9-11 at Camp Maas, included events such as Kabbalat Shabbat, campfires and s’mores, Havdalah, planned activities and more.

“To have a designated reunion weekend for alumni gives those who have graduated from camp as a camper or counselor a chance to come back.”

Kirsch hopes this Alumni Shabbat Weekend experience becomes a staple event every year. Next year, mark your calendars for Aug. 18–20 at Camp Maas in Ortonville, he says.

“We wanted to provide an open door to welcome people back to camp. Then, hopefully, to continue growing this event, bring as many people back as possible, even those who are out of the country.”

For more information about Tamarack Camps’ programs, visit tamarackcamps.com.