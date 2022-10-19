Learn more about how singing can help people with Parkinson’s disease.

Motor City Upbeats Therapeutic Choir is holding a Fall Fling Fundraiser and Open House on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1-3 p.m. at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield.

The event will feature music and dancing, refreshments, silent auction, a short demonstration of voice exercise and a performance by therapeutic choir members. The event is free to the public.

The Motor City Upbeats Therapeutic Choir is a community-minded therapeutic singing program designed to assist individuals with Parkinson’s disease and other neurological conditions. The program combines group singing of fun, popular songs with spoken, sung and light physical exercise specific for assisting participants in strengthening the sound of their voice and enhancing vocal range, expression, flexibility and ease of communication.

Alice Silbergleit, Ph.D., CCC, speech-language pathologist and director of Speech-Language Sciences and Disorders, Department of Neurology, Henry Ford Health, and member of Congregation Shaarey Zedek, long dreamed of initiating a program to offer her patients a fun way to keep their voices in shape after they completed traditional voice therapy.

Silbergleit founded the therapeutic choir with co-founder Elizabeth Esqueda, M.M., a professional singer and voice teacher, in 2019. The group persisted virtually through the pandemic and recently resumed in-person voice exercise sessions weekly at Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

Weekly virtual and in-person programs run almost continuously throughout the choral year as well as summer months, and all programming is free for the members as well as for spouses, siblings, friends or caregivers that join them. No previous singing experience is required.

According to Dr. Silbergleit, “Research shows that individuals with Parkinson disease who were involved in singing groups demonstrated improved respiratory function, were able to sustain sound longer than before singing and reported overall improved quality of life.”

Interestingly, genetic forms of Parkinson’s disease are more common in Ashkenazi Jews than in non-Jews.

The Fall Fling event on Oct. 23 hopes to raise awareness and raise funds for the therapeutic choir so they can continue to offer programming that is fun, healthy and life-enhancing within the Metro Detroit community.