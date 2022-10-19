Frankel Jewish Academy sophomore shares his knowledge of Judaism with fellow students.

Caleb Starr, 16, of Southfield was nominated by Frankel Jewish Academy for his weekly involvement volunteering throughout the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

“Caleb Starr, a sophomore at FJA, was elected by peers to be class president, is enrolled in five honors courses and is a three-sport athlete — soccer, basketball and baseball,” said Rabbinic Advisor Rabbi Elliot Pachter.

“Caleb’s community service is comprised of a wide variety of projects, including helping senior citizens with meals and lawn care, and volunteering at his synagogue. Caleb has also long spent his summers at Camp Ramah,” he added.

Caleb volunteers at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield in a sixth-grade class as a Madrich, a youth counselor or supervisor, every Sunday.

“I love teaching kids about Judaism. I think it’s interesting. And because I’ve learned so much, it’s great to be able to give back the information,” Caleb said. “My parents have given me the skills to read Torah and Haftorah, and so I think it’s my obligation to give back into the community.”

Caleb’s parents, Rabbi Aaron Starr of Shaarey Zedek and Rebecca Starr, say they are proud of him for stepping up and being a leader in every community in which he finds himself.

“He strives to help and gives his own time, energy, skills and wisdom,” Rebecca said. “From reading Torah and teaching religious school at Congregation Shaarey Zedek, serving on student government and captaining sports teams at Frankel Jewish Academy, and volunteering to help special needs campers at Camp Ramah in Canada, he is showing that he understands the value of giving back to the Jewish community and that committed leadership is crucial to a vibrant Jewish future.”

Caleb says he hopes to encourage others to give back because everyone is blessed with knowledge to share.

“Once you understand that, I think people realize there’s so much to give back and that the community needs help wherever they can get it. And anything you can do to be a part of that is just amazing,” Caleb said.

Caleb says he isn’t sure what his future holds after graduation but says he plans to continue giving back and volunteering whenever he can.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to rsweet@thejewishnews.com.