DDR faces $20,000 in damages after vandals break in smashing windows, electricity cut and more.

An ongoing investigation continues at Detroit Dog Rescue (DDR) as they’re picking up the pieces of a break in that will cost them up to $20,000 to repair.

“We got some calls in the middle of the night from our first facility on the east side of Detroit from the alarm company saying that the power grid had been shut down for our entire building,” the organization’s executive director explains. “When we got there on Wednesday morning (Oct. 19), we found glass block blown out where people broke into our building. The electricity had been cut and some of our security cameras had been damaged.”

The Detroit Police Department also found brand new leashes on the property that weren’t from DDR. Millman-Rinaldi says they believe the individuals who broke in tried to take the dogs.

“We love our dogs and it’s so frightening that someone tried to take them because we want what’s best for them. It was just scary and sad and disheartening.”

Fortunately, Millman-Rinaldi says no one was hurt and no dogs were stolen, and the investigation is still on going with the Detroit Police Department. “We can’t comment on the investigation, but we have been assigned a detective and they’re reviewing all security footage that we do have.”

The Detroit Police Department evidence unit was out on Wednesday collecting evidence and Millman-Rinaldi says they’re confident they’ll find who did this.

As for the non-profit, Millman-Rinaldi says this break-in caused a huge setback for them as they head into their busiest season. “We are looking at about $20,000 in damages to the building and a big loss of supplies. We had to throw away all the dog food that was being used because we don’t know if they put anything in the dog food. They did so much vandalism to the building.”

However, Millman-Rinaldi says they feel thankful for the support DDR has received from the community. “We have neighbors, keeping an extra eye on our building and my phone has been getting non-stop calls and text messages from our outreach families. Just saying hey, we’re behind you or with you and it feels good that the Detroit community is standing behind us.”

Millman-Rinaldi says this is the first incident in 10 -years and this break-in won’t stop them from rescuing dogs. “We’ve already beefed-up security and the neighborhood has come behind us and we’re not going anywhere. This didn’t scare us. We’re going to keep on rescuing and keep on helping the community.”

Millman-Rinaldi says if you’re thinking about making an end of the year tax deductible gift, they are asking the community to consider donating to DDR.

“Every amount counts. $5 does so much for DDR $5 feeds a dog for the week. If you’re really thinking about your end of the year gifts we’re asking to be considered,” added Millman-Rinaldi.

For more information or to donate to the cause head to: DetroitDogRescue.com

To read more about DDR and their back story, we recently highlighted the organization’s executive director Kristina Millman-Rinaldi in a cover story: https://thejewishnews.com/2022/09/08/a-mitzvah-for-the-dogs-the-jewish-community-has-embraced-the-work-of-detroit-dog-rescue-slated-to-open-a-new-facility-this-fall/