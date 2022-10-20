A day of Jewish learning takes place — in person — at the Wayne State campus Oct. 30.

What is in a Jewish name? What does Judaism have to say about the advances in organ transplant and donation? Is there an emerging Jewish psychedelic movement? How is freedom of religion now being interpreted by the United States Supreme Court? Finally, because it is late October, are there ghosts, angels and demons lurking in our Jewish texts?

The community at large is welcome to explore the answers to these questions and hundreds more as Limmud Michigan makes its comeback 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Wayne State University Student Center, 5221 Gullen Mall in Detroit. Online registration is now open. Tickets are $36. Student fee is $18. The fee to attend includes a boxed lunch, drinks and snacks. To register, go to https://limmudmichigan.org.

Limmud Chair Sue Birnholtz said the theme of this year’s event, the first live, in-person Limmud since 2019, is “henei matov umanaim” — how pleasant it is to be together. With more than 40 presenters, including many local area rabbis and Jewish educators to others across North America, the Jewish education event has something for every type of learner. Topics range from Jewish identity, Israel, ethics, law, history, social justice, and body and soul, to name a few.

Limmud Michigan is part of a wider Jewish learning movement of the same name that originated in 1980 in the United Kingdom. Globally, Limmud is held in 83 communities in 43 countries.

The last Limmud drew in more than 500 participants and event organizers expect the same or even a larger turnout, Birnholtz said.

“As a Jewish community, we need that human connection and we want to be together,” Birnholtz said. “It will be wonderful to be back together learning at Limmud, and to have that chance meeting of running into that person who was in your cabin at Tamarack Camps or learn in the same session with a parent who was in your child’s b’nei mitzvah class. Limmud provides that opportunity to reconnect with that person you have not seen in a while, plus the chance to make new connections.”

Birnholtz said she and her executive board, which includes Rabbi Steven Rubenstein of Congregation Beth Ahm of West Bloomfield, Irv Goldfein, a consultant and producer of Judaic reference and academic software and media, and Mira Sussman of Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County have worked tirelessly to create a program with a diverse array of learning tracks.

Bringing People Together

“Our board has worked over the months to offer classes that bring people together from different streams of Judaism,” Birnholtz said. “From people who are Jewish to Jewish adjacent to students of weekly Talmud classes and everything in between, Limmud has something to offer every type of Jewish learner.”

Birnholtz explained that Limmud will be completely in person, as the WSU Student Center lacks the digital capacity to simultaneously offer so many courses online. Limmud will be following COVID protocols as set by WSU. Masking will be optional, and all registered participants are required to be vaccinated and must answer a questionnaire about current exposure to anyone with COVID before receiving a QR for attendance.

Howard Lupovitch, professor of history and director of the Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies at WSU, said the university’s student center is the ideal setting for Limmud. Not only is it a great venue to showcase all that is continuing to bloom at the university and the entire Midtown area to Limmud attendees who are older, WSU alumni, but the location on a college campus also makes it accessible to current students.

Lupovitch said that Limmud furthers the mission of both WSU and Cohn-Haddow of providing high-level educational opportunities for the Metro Detroit Jewish and wider communities, respectively.

Lupovitch quipped that although Limmud has been advertised on campus, he said it is anyone’s guess of how many current students of the Gen Z generation will show up early on a Sunday to attend more classes outside their current course load.

“Having Limmud in Midtown is reflective of the broader Jewish return to the city,” said Lupovitch, who will be presenting a lecture on the complexities of the next Israeli election. “It is a place where lots of young people are moving in to live and (WSU) is experiencing that as well with the addition of residence halls, and there is an increase of Jewish students living at Wayne. We are very happy that WSU can be a place where Jews in Metro Detroit and throughout Southeastern Michigan can gather like this for a day of learning.”

Courses Offered at Limmud

11-11:50 A.M.

• The Reemerging Jewish Entheogenic (Psychedelic) Movement

• From Rachel and David to Maya and Ezra: Trends in American Jewish Personal Names

• On Finding God: Returning the “Awe” into “Awesome”

• Jewish Vulnerability or White Privilege? Seeing American Jewish Identities through the Prism of American Racism

• Praying for the Sick

• Exploring the Lived Impact of the Holocaust on the Second Generation

• Jewish Values in a Secular Workplace and Learning Space — An Experiment

• Living a Jewish Life in 18th-Century Michigan

NOON-12:50 P.M.

• Na La’amod! Honoring Gender Through the Halakhic Process

• How to set up Whova Event App

• Shomrei Adamah — Guardians of the Earth: Facing the Climate Crisis through Dialogue and Action

• God’s Justice Measure for Measure in the Exodus and Lincoln’s 2nd Inaugural Address

• Science and the Divine Paradox

• Jewish Monster Hunting: A Practical Guide to Jewish Magic, Monsters and Mayhem

• Detroit’s Yiddish Theater: A Stage in the Wilderness

• Escaping Egypt and the Belief That Millennials Won’t Pay

• Still Liberal After All These Years: American Jews and their Politics

1-1:50 P.M.

• Three Hanukkah Blessings, Two Hanukkah Songs: Five Fascinating Texts

• Possibly Kosher? Exploring Impossible™ Meat and the Boundaries of Kashrut

• Shabbat, Particularism and Universalism

• Organ Transplantation & Jewish Medical Ethics

• How Love Conquers Evil

• Soup Kitchens, Free Bagels & Other Old/New Forms of (Jewish) Mutual Aid

• When the Supreme Court “Got Religion” — The New Expansion of Religious Rights

• Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost and Vice Versa

2-2:50 P.M.

• Let’s Talk About Death: How & Why to Host a Death Over Dinner by Reboot

• What kind of Jew are You?

• Sing a New Psalm

• Tithing and Taxation

• Celebrating Jewish Resistance & Remembrance: ‘Lights in the Darkness’

• “Bubbe” or “Grandma”? “Singing” or “SinGing”? Language and change in Jewish Greater Detroit

• Israelis Head to the Polls … Again

• Speakers and Keeners: Ashkenazic Women at Prayer

• Between Dybbuks and Exorcists: Judaism and Spirit Possession

3-3:50 P.M.

• Joseph and his Mishpacha: Family Joys and Family Struggles

• “Justice has not Been Done”: Police Accountability in Jewish Law

• The Golden Calf as Political Polemic

• Canon and Can Not: Should the Book of Ecclesiastes be Part of the Bible?

• To Grieve Like an Israeli — A Poetic Dialogue

• Here Comes Skotsl: Finding Our Place in the Jewish Community

• Israel’s Iran Problem

• Between the Lines: Under-Represented Voices of Torah Channeled through Song

• A Brief History of Antisemitism

