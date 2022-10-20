Author to speak about her family’s history at Ann Arbor’s Beth Israel Congregation.

Yelena Lembersky was 11 years old when she left Russia with her mother, Galina, and entered the Ann Arbor community.

Her grandmother’s arrival in Ann Arbor preceded the two, who had endured difficult times trying to go to the United States. Eventually heading for America, they wanted to forget their Russian past and make new lives for themselves.

While they were able to establish those new ways of living, they could not forget what they had experienced in the country of their birth. Galina had been jailed for what she describes as a falsified basis of arrest at the time they were planning to leave Russia.

The story of the incidents leading up to the arrest and affirming their desire to come to America is now told in the book they wrote together that was published by Cherry Orchard Books — Like a Drop of Ink in a Downpour: Memories of Soviet Russia.

The book is the second major writing project for Lembersky, whose earlier book is about her grandfather and his work as an accomplished painter. Published in 2009, it is titled Felix Lembersky: Paintings and Drawings.

The painter’s granddaughter soon will return to a favorite Ann Arbor center, Beth Israel Congregation, to discuss the personal content of her most recent writing project and other aspects of her family initiatives. The program starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, when she will discuss human rights as they relate to those close to her.

Part of her presentation will be her earlier book and her grandfather’s artistry, displayed in Michigan during the 1980s and capturing his transition from realistic images to more abstract pieces.

“My original intention was to tell the story of my mother’s trial,” Lembersky said about her 2022 book. “We sat down and recorded my mother’s memories because I wanted this book to be told in her voice.

“As we developed the book, I wrote my side. That grew and became my childhood memories of growing up in Russia. Some of those memories were very good and sweet because of good, kind people.

“Part of the book is about the Holocaust paintings of my grandfather.”

The Holocaust paintings take readers into Ukraine and what had been the Babi Yar memorial site. Several of his paintings belong to the Zimmerli Art Museum, part of Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Lembersky’s grandmother, the painter’s wife, came to Ann Arbor when her husband died in 1970. She brought his works with her and hoped one day to have them in a museum.

“I attended the synagogue where I will speak,” Lembersky said. “Two days after we arrived in the city, my grandmother, Lucia Lembersky, took us to Beth Israel. She attended for all the years she lived in Ann Arbor.

“We love that synagogue. When my grandmother was alone here, this was her home.

“My grandmother lived in Ann Arbor until [the end of her life.] She didn’t want to leave all her friends when my mother and I went to the Boston area. She was a volunteer at the local Jewish Community Center, and she received an award for her work as a volunteer.”

During Lembersky’s time at the University of Michigan, she studied art and architecture. In recent years, she stopped working on architecture and focused on the book. She is the wife of an engineer with two teenage children.

In Massachusetts, they were enthusiastic members of Temple Shalom in Medford before participating with a Chabad organization for this season’s holidays.

“Writing about my childhood brought peace,” Lembersky said. “After 40 years, I no longer had to carry the weight of those memories alone. To my surprise, I found good, sweet and funny memories I didn’t realize were there.”

Like a Drop of Ink in a Downpour is registered with the Jewish Book Council, and Lembersky will have speaking engagements through the organization in California, Maryland, Virginia and Connecticut as well as in Canada. A speaking engagement in the United Kingdom also is planned.

“My new book was just selected by the Women’s National Book Association for the 2022 Great Group Reads list,” Lembersky said. “I’m humbled and grateful. It’s a gift to me.”

Yelena Lembersky will speak about her new book 6-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Beth Israel Congregation, 2000 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor. (734) 665-9897