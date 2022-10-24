Clergy marks 13 years serving synagogue.

Adat Shalom Synagogue is celebrating two of its most important figures.

The synagogue is having a b’nai mitzvah celebration on Nov. 6, recognizing Rabbi Aaron Bergman and Hazzan Daniel Gross’ 13 years at Adat Shalom.

The special evening will feature a rare stand-up comedy routine by Bergman and a concert with Gross and The Cliff Monear Trio. Everyone is invited to a dessert afterglow.

Generally, Adat Shalom does at least one big concert fundraiser per year with the goal of providing a quality Jewish cultural entertainment opportunity.

During the height of the pandemic, Adat Shalom kept doing cultural activities on Zoom, but it was impossible to do a big concert. Now that it’s possible, Gross wanted to do something that would entice people to come to the building. “It’s really an evening of celebration,” he said.

Bergman has been with Adat Shalom one year longer than Gross, but because of COVID, there was never a good opportunity to celebrate his bar mitzvah year. Bergman was approached by Gross about doing a stand-up routine.

“He’s so witty, so funny. His humor is so unique,” Gross said. “I thought it would be awesome, and he was up for it.”

“This was really nice of Hazzan Gross to include me — I’m going to be the opening act, sort of the warm-up,” said Bergman, who has done stand-up a few times.

“I think it’s great to have a rabbi and cantor who get along as well as we do. We’re both very grateful to be at Adat Shalom.”

Bergman added, “This is celebrating the synagogue in general — a nice evening of being able to do something social together because we haven’t been able to for a long time.”

A few different sponsorship opportunities are available for the concert. For two of the donor levels, a pre-concert dinner is offered at the synagogue.

Temple Israel Cantor Neil Michaels will also be performing some songs with Gross.

“It’s going to be happy, fun songs,” Gross said. “I want it to be a feel-good evening that people enjoy and connect to.”

Bergman actually helped hire Hazon Gross all those years ago.

“To celebrate it with him, I think it’s incredibly symbolic and fitting of our relationship,” Gross said. “From my first phone call with him, I could tell there was something different about him. There were lots of synagogue openings, lots of places that were interested in me, and Adat Shalom just stuck out as a special place for many reasons, but, ultimately, Rabbi Bergman had the most to do with that. It’s going to be a wonderful evening.”

For tickets, visit adatshalom.org/concert or call (248) 851-5100.