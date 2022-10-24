The 26th Annual JFS Detroit Fall Fix-Up is slated for Nov. 6.

Jewish Family Service is holding its 26th Annual Fall Fix Up on Sunday, Nov. 6. Volunteers will help rake leaves and winterize homes of older adults served by Jewish Family Service.

While the event is largely similar each year, Alyah Al-Azem, JFS volunteer services coordinator, believes this year is a little different as there hasn’t been a full-fledged event since 2019.

Volunteers will be gathering at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, doing a “big community hoorah” together and having breakfast. From there, the volunteers will meet their team for the day and break up into the different neighborhoods with their supplies.

JFS is expecting around 300-400 volunteers.

“We basically are just serving JFS clients and helping them prepare for the winter,” Al-Azem said. “These are elders in our community who otherwise might not have the resources. That’s really our goal in that one day of service by having all these volunteers go around Oakland County to help our clients.”

A separate young adult-focused group will be meeting in the Oak Park area on the same day and time to serve clients’ homes as well. Detroit Moishe House, Hillel of Metro Detroit, NEXTGen Detroit Volunteers, Repair the World Detroit, Shaarey Zedek and The Well will partner to rake leaves, clean out garden beds, winterize windows and more.

Overall, Al-Azem sees the annual event as “a really big hug” from community members to those in need.

“Just to have someone show up to your house and offer to do something without anything in return — it’s a way of showing that we see you, we know you’re a part of this community, we want to help you and that’s what we’re here for.”

Register at jfsdetroit.org/volunteer/seasonal-opportunities/fallfixup.