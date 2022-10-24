Attendees began the evening with a buffet-style dinner with several food stations, accompanied by ’90s hits played by Class of ’98.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, JARC hosted its annual fundraising event, welcoming nearly 500 people to M1 Concourse’s state-of-the-art facility in Pontiac to raise funds for the nonprofit.

JARC serves adults with developmental disabilities in Metro Detroit in 45 locations, including 24-hour care in group homes, independent living settings for adults, and respite services for children, teens and young adults.

Attendees began the evening with a buffet-style dinner with several food stations, accompanied by ’90s hits played by Class of ’98. During dinner, guests had the opportunity to take thrill rides on M1’s Champion Motor Speedway and play games like Dance Dance Revolution, air hockey and various ’90s-themed arcade games.

Following the indoor festivities, guests were led to an outdoor tent to hear speeches by JARC CEO Shaindle Braunstein and JARC President Joshua Tobias and to watch a video presentation highlighting JARC in the ’90s. The band Gin Blossoms was the headliner.

In the event video, Braunstein said, “The state covers 80% of our expenses. But who wants to live 80% of a life?”

It is through generous community support that JARC can not only offer the best support to persons served, but can also provide a wide range of social, recreational and religious opportunities that ensure a full, rich life.