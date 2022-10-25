NEXTGen Detroit hosts appreciation event for its Ben-Gurion Society members.

Jewish Federation’s NEXTGen Detroit honored its Ben-Gurion Society (BGS) members with an evening cocktail party at FRAMEbar in Hazel Park on Sept. 22.

“BGS locally and nationally recognizes young adults ages 21 to 45 who demonstrate community leadership and give a gift of $1,000 or more to their local Federation’s Annual Campaign,” according to NEXTGen Detroit’s leaders.

“BGS was founded on the principles of David Ben-Gurion, the first prime minister of Israel, who urged young adults to channel their power, passion and resources to build a strong, responsible Jewish community.”

The BGS appreciation event was a success with the help of its sponsors Advance Plumbing, Viewpoint Psychology & Wellness and Telemus.

NEXTGen Detroiters enjoyed some of FRAMEbar’s signature cocktails and Israeli-inspired food from NEXTGen Detroit’s own chef, Michael Ran. The money raised from BGS goes to the Jewish Federation’s 2023 Annual Campaign.

“They’re making a true investment into the Jewish Federation and to the community that we’re building,” said Spencer Lucker, who sits on NEXTGen Detroit’s executive committee as one of its campaign vice presidents. “NEXTGen Detroit is developing bold young leaders who are going to be the future leaders of the full Jewish community.”

Lucker moved to Detroit four years ago and says joining NEXTGen Detroit has been both fun and inspiring.

“I was warmly welcomed into this community. With NEXTGen Detroit, we get to welcome those new to town, moving back and everything in between with social events and fundraisers. With appreciation events like A BGS Frame of Mind, we get to show our appreciation to the incredible philanthropy that is evident in this community.”

Throughout the evening, Lucker helped announce NEXTGen Detroit’s newest giving tier, the Herzl Society, recognizing young philanthropists who generously support the community with a gift of $2,500 or more to the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s Annual Campaign.

“The Herzl Society is really to celebrate those who are investing into the Jewish Federation and into our community, and we can’t wait to get that launched with our upcoming event in November,” Lucker added.

For more information about NEXTGen Detroit and future events, head to jlive.app.