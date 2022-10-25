Be wise and humble like Menashe, who instinctively smelled the opportunity to play a part in healing the family’s spiritual wound. The nose knows, and so do you.

October 25th – November 23rd, 2022

The sense of smell is the spiritual attribute of Chodesh Cheshvan. Smell is purely instinctual, bypassing the conscious mind and going directly to the most primal part of our brain. Smells don’t lie; scent reveals the true nature of any given thing, so much so that it is said that when Geula arrives, Moshiach will evaluate each of us by smell. The ability to instinctually perceive the essence of everything is the gift of Chodesh Cheshvan. Who among us can receive this gift? Those who resist sifting their instinct through the sieve of mental analysis. The nose “knows”, the brain reasons. Don’t overthink your truth.

November 8, Midterm Election Day in the USA, features a Taurus Full Moon / Total Lunar Eclipse with Venus/Noga opposite the Sun and Mercury/Kochav in Scorpio, squared by Saturn/Shabbtai in Aquarius. This reflects fixed, binary, rigidly inflexible ideologies. Mars/Ma’adim in Retrograde Gemini conjunct America’s natal Mars in Gemini signals unreliable communications.

A shift occurs when Venus and Mercury trine Jupiter/Tzedek November 15-16; being paralyzed with inaction is no longer an option. Venus and Mercury both enter Sagittarius November 16 – 17; constraints and caution slip away, favoring bold action. The Sun trines Jupiter November 20 and enters Sagittarius November 22, before the New Moon in Sagittarius and Jupiter’s direct station in Pisces November 23.

Menashe, who went “undercover” as a translator between Yosef as Egypt’s Prime Minister and the brothers who came to Egypt and didn’t recognize him, is the Tribal Ruler of Chodesh Cheshvan. Translating between those who should understand each other but don’t due to preconceived notions and entrenched, stale belief systems is a Cheshvan flex. Be wise and humble like Menashe, who instinctively smelled the opportunity to play a part in healing the family’s spiritual wound. The nose knows, and so do you.

ARIES / TALEH

Your Planetary Ruler Mars/Ma’adim stations retrograde in Gemini October 30, not stationing direct again until January 12. Scattered energies abound as you overdose with thoughts, plans, and ideas. Conflicts arise when you personalize projects; nothing comes to fruition without cooperation. Your thought processes, communications, and all forms of mental activity are overstimulated. Developing a practice to calm, center, and focus the mind is essential now. Retrograde Mars in Gemini squares retrograde Neptune/Rahav in Pisces on November 19. Avoid acting on any “facts” received during this time without multiple independent confirmations of reality. Trust your most emotionally sober friends now.

TAURUS / SHOR

Taurus, you bring the drama this month! The Full Moon/Total Lunar Eclipse November 8 with Sun, Mercury/Kochav and Venus/Noga in Scorpio opposite the Moon and Uranus/Oron in Taurus, squared by Saturn/Shabbtai in Aquarius, is a gigantic Fixed T-Square that will either paralyze you or catapult you to an entirely new level. Fear of change is the paralytic; faith is the antidote delivered November 10 at the trine of Venus to Neptune/Rahav. Self-confidence is enhanced when Venus sextiles Pluto November 13; add a layer of grace when Venus trines Jupiter/Tzedek on November 15. Venus enters Sagittarius on November 16: Beware of overindulgence!

GEMINI / T’OMIM

Challenge power structures when Mercury/Kochav squares Pluto October 27. Discover a new perspective on social hierarchy when Mercury enters Scorpio October 29. The conjunction of Mercury and the Sun opposite the Full Moon and Uranus/Oron at the November 8 Total Lunar Eclipse illuminates issues of service and sacrifice. You’re unwilling to sacrifice individuality to collective identity when Mercury squares Saturn/Shabbtai November 10, but you’re generous with inspiration when Mercury trines Neptune/Rahav November 12. The generalized heaviness exhausts you, but everything lightens up for the better when Mercury trines Jupiter/Tzedek November 16, enters Sagittarius November 17 and conjuncts Venus/Noga November 21.

CANCER / SARTAN

Eclipse season brings emotional rollercoaster rides. A Partial solar Eclipse in Scorpio October 25 brings renewal to romantic love if you allow yourself to trust and relinquish control. First Quarter Moon in Aquarius November 1 establishes terms and conditions of shared intimacies. The Full Moon in Taurus/Total Lunar Eclipse November 8, with Sun conjunct Mercury/Kochav opposite Moon and Uranus/Oron and square to Saturn/Shabbtai reflects a crisis between individual and collective identity. The Last Quarter Moon in Leo November 16 confirms you don’t really think of yourself as just one of many, or part of an indistinct crowd. Value your uniqueness.

LEO / ARYEH

The New Moon/Partial Solar Eclipse in Scorpio October 25 shifts your outlook around family-of-origin issues. The Full Moon/Total Lunar Eclipse in Taurus with Sun and Mercury/Kochav opposite Moon and Uranus/Oron November 8 alters your professional life in surprising ways, which may not become apparent until the Sun’s square to Saturn/Shabbtai in Aquarius November 11. Role reversals? Partners become bosses; bosses become partners? Creative solutions arise when the Sun trines Neptune/Rahav November 14, followed by Last Quarter Moon in Leo November 16. Unambiguous joy returns November 20 with Sun trine Jupiter/Tzedek before entering Sagittarius November 22. Nobody does exhilaration like you.

VIRGO / BETULAH

Mercury/Kochav squares Pluto October 27 and it’s your job to ensure the powerful don’t forget the marginalized. Best time for deep self-analysis is October 29 when Mercury enters Scorpio. Mercury and the Sun opposite Moon and Uranus/Oron November 8 empower you to articulate your spiritual and philosophical values. If there’s an ethical hill you’ll die on, mark its location November 10-12 when Mercury squares Saturn/Shabbtai and trines Neptune/Rahav. You’ll have your chance to stand up for what you believe November 16 when Mercury trines Jupiter/Tzedek. Mercury enters Sagittarius November 17 and conjuncts Venus/Noga November 21. The simple truth is sufficient.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

Venus/Noga opposes Uranus/Oron and squares Saturn/Shabbtai November 5-7. Creative tensions between your own individual vision and shared responsibilities with partners are resolved by the supportive trine of Venus to Neptune/Rahav on September 10. Diplomacy facilitates compromise. True inspiration makes space for everyone. Power sharing is done gracefully when Venus sextiles Pluto November 13. Happy days are here again, if not actually here then well within sight by November 15’s trine of Venus to Jupiter/Tzedek. Feel relief and find breathing room when Venus enters Sagittarius November 16; this is when Chodesh Cheshvan becomes less “Mar” and more “Ram” for you.

SCORPIO / AKRAV

A Partial Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio on Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan asks what part of your life needs resurrecting. The Total Lunar Eclipse November 8 with Sun, Mercury/Kochav, and Venus/Noga in Scorpio opposite Moon and Uranus/Oron in Taurus changes everything. A rebirth/evolution of your most essential self is possible if you allow truly transformational energy to initiate change. Relinquish control and allow the fruits of all the hard inner work to ripen without the toxic pesticides of social hypocrisy. Nothing is as it appears November 19 at the square of Mars/Ma’adim and Neptune/Rahav. You’re seldom fooled but beware ego distortion.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

Retrograde Jupiter/Tzedek re-enters Pisces October 28; one more chance to dust off your dreams and see if they shine. A dream delayed is not a dream denied. Pitch your ideas November 15-16 for the most favorable results, while Venus/Noga and Mercury/Kochav trine Jupiter. Everything turns around for the better when Venus and Mercury enter Sagittarius November 16 – 17. All your hard prayer and dream work looks to others like mere “good luck” when the Sun trines Jupiter November 20. Nobody will ever know how hard you really try and how much you really care – and that’s fine with you.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

Your great advantage this month is that when everyone else is falling apart all around you, you stay steady. This isn’t your first time at the rodeo! The tumultuous events of November 8’s Total Lunar Eclipse in Taurus will seem superficial in comparison to the battering you’ve taken from epochal change in the last two years. The November 7 square of Venus/Noga to Saturn/Shabbtai primes the pump: you’ll be serving up the milk of human kindness in practical, sustainable ways. Mercury/Kochav and the Sun square Saturn November 10 – 11. The more unvarnished the truth, the more palatable the reality.

AQUARIUS / D’LI

You need renewal and refreshment to strengthen yourself for the stresses ahead, and you’ll find that at the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius November 1. Soak it up because you’re going to need it. Your classical planetary ruler Saturn/Shabbtai in Aquarius is the fulcrum of the big Fixed T-Square to the Full Moon/Total Lunar Eclipse with the Sun, Mercury/Kochav and Venus/Noga opposite the Moon and Uranus/Oron in Taurus on November 8. Revolution is at hand, but what kind of revolution? Don’t allow ideological allegiances to eclipse your basic humanity. Justice without mercy is a like body without a soul.

PISCES / DAGIM

A bonus round of your great good fortune from earlier this year occurs when Retrograde Jupiter/Tzedek re-enters Pisces October 28. Venus/Noga, Mercury/Kochav, and the Sun all trine Neptune/Rahav November 10-14. With Mars/Ma’adim in retrograde Gemini square your natal Sun, you literally have too many ideas to deal with. It’s an embarrassment of riches. Don’t squander them! Be exceedingly careful not to commit to anything by word or in writing November 19 when retrograde Mars squares Neptune. You won’t be able to discern precious metal from fool’s gold. Proportion distortion is real! Perception improves when Jupiter stations direct November 23.