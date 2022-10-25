Howard Hertz receives lifetime achievement award.

In 1970, when he was 20 years old, Howard Hertz hitchhiked from Detroit to New York. He bought a one-way ticket on a charter flight to London, where he bought a motorcycle. For the next six months, he traveled throughout Europe, North Africa and Israel — always with a harmonica in his pocket. To this day, Hertz never leaves home without his harmonica. Whether it’s in his car, briefcase or backpack, he’s always got one with him because, as the noted musician and attorney says, “You just never know.”

You also just never know when you’re going to be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award as a “Champion for Artistic Freedom” by the Cultural Council of Birmingham Bloomfield. On Oct. 14, at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, Hertz received the special award for his decades-long service to countless nonprofits and underserved and up-and-coming musicians. Hertz has dedicated his life to providing pro bono legal and management expertise to individuals and arts organizations.

“Getting an award from the community that I have had a private practice in since 1979 makes me feel appreciated for the hard work that I’ve put in,” says Hertz, the lead attorney for Hertz Schram’s Entertainment and Intellectual Property Practice Groups in Bloomfield Hills and Detroit.

“I hope that doesn’t mean that I’m old,” Hertz laughs. “When you get a Lifetime Achievement Award, you think it’s the end of your career, which it’s not. I’m more involved now than I have ever been.”

So much so that Hertz, who is a board member with the Sphinx Organization for the past 10 years, missed the 25th Anniversary Concert and Gala at Carnegie Hall in New York because it fell on Oct. 13, the day before his Lifetime Achievement Award presentation in Birmingham.

An Impressive Client Roster

Hertz’s extensive celebrity client roster has included authors, musicians and record labels such as Elmore Leonard, Marilyn Manson, George Clinton, Insane Clown Posse, The Bass Brothers, Thornetta Davis, Marcus Belgrave, Atlantic Records, The Romantics and Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers). Hertz has been a board member of The Marshall Mathers Foundation for the past 20 years. The signed 8 Mile movie poster from Eminem in Hertz’s office reads “Thanks for keeping me out of jail.”

In the arts world, Hertz is a staple for advocating artists’ rights and has been recognized accordingly. In 2018, he received the Arts Advocacy Award presented by Wayne State University’s College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts. On Oct. 6, Hertz met with a member of the United States Congress to advocate for new music legislation.

“This is my fifth year of leading the dialogue as the Team Captain for District Advocate Day,” says Hertz, who is an advocacy committee member of the National Association of Recording Arts and Sciences. “It is very rewarding to help people in the music community, whether it is nationally or being a liaison between Detroit artists in need and connecting them to MusiCares for help. And for the past 10 years, I’ve been on the Grammy Advocacy committee where we advocate to Washington new legislation that is beneficial to artists and songwriters.”

A Grammy Awards attendee more than 20 times, Hertz is a Grammy Award winner himself for being a music publisher on three songs from Hamilton for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

As president of the Detroit Music Awards Foundation — which produces the Detroit Music Awards — for more than 20 years, there is probably no local musician that Hertz hasn’t worked with, mentored or even jammed with onstage.

“Howard has a genuine and unconditional dedication to the arts in the metro area, and to those who make it. There’s no question that our arts community is all the better for Howard’s involvement and contribution,” says music journalist and Detroit Music Awards Co-Founder Gary Graff.

Hertz and Graff recently took home an Emmy Award for being executive producers of the 30th Anniversary Detroit Music Awards, held virtually last spring and available online at www.detroitmusicawards.net.

The pair also worked on Nosh Gen, an event for the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan. Held at Otus Supply in Ferndale in February 2019, Nosh Gen featured a panel discussion of Jewish Detroiters influential in Detroit’s music history and a live performance with Jewish musicians including Hertz, Ethan Davidson, Billy Brandt, Mark Pasman, Tino Gross and others.

“That was really fun,” recalls Hertz, who also plays the guitar. “When I was 6 years old, I heard Elvis sing ‘Hound Dog’ on the radio and I was hooked. I thought I sounded exactly like him. I would curl my lip up like he did when I was singing. When I was 14, I saw the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show. I was blown away. I went to a pawn shop and immediately bought my first guitar, which cost a whopping $25.”

As to whether Hertz brought his harmonica at the Birmingham Bloomfield Cultural Arts Awards on Oct. 14? Yes, it was in his pocket.