Medium uses her gifts to help empower people to expand their consciousness.

Lynn Darmon’s life’s work is to help people become more aware of the connection we have to spirit and our loved ones once they leave this physical world.

“They are here with us. They continue to stand by our side, help us move forward, to let us know that they’re with us,” she said. “Energy doesn’t die. Consciousness does not die. It just goes to higher planes. They still have the ability to connect with us. They want to let us know that they’re here.”

Darmon, a psychic medium from Farmington Hills with a psychology degree from the University of Michigan, has had the ability to connect with those who have passed on since she was 5 years old and got a message from her recently deceased grandpa. She uses her gift to help connect grieving people with their loved ones and also to empower them to realize they can connect with their loved ones on their own.

“They do send us signs,” she said. “Sometimes these signs are missed because we just think it’s a coincidence.”

Examples include getting in the car and a song comes on the radio that reminds you of your lost loved one. “It’s because they’re thinking of you at the same time. They want you to know that they’re there,” she said. “What they lack, what they don’t have anymore, is the verbal capacity to speak. So, they will use our senses, our sense of sight, hearing and smell.”

Darmon has been featured on ABC’s 20/20, The Huffington Post, AOL, Yahoo News, the Oakland Press, Dr. Oz, various podcasts and has contributed to some Chicken Soup for the Soul books. She’s been the guest speaker at local Jewish events for Hadassah. She’s even worked with police on missing person cases.

But her main mission is to provide people validation that their loves ones are still with them.

Darmon, who sees visions of deceased people — often before she knows who they are — gives this example. “I was sleeping and this young girl, possibly in her early teens, came to me. All she did was show me a picture of a woman’s shoulder with a tattoo of little blue stars going down. That was it.”

Later in the day, Darmon decided to go get her nails done, something she rarely did in the middle of a workday. While at the salon, she felt compelled to speak to a woman also getting her nails done.

“I waited for her to be finished so I could walk out with her, and just as we were going to part ways, I said, ‘Excuse me. This is going to sound like a very strange question, but do have a tattoo of little blue stars on your shoulder?’”

The woman showed Darmon her tattoo. “Then she looked at me and said, ‘What else did she say?’”

Darmon said, “The deceased daughter told me that she should have graduated with her twin brother. She wanted her mom to know that she did, in fact, walk across that stage with her brother when he got his diploma. That gave her mom comfort.”

Darmon, a French Jew who grew up in a Conservative home and has attended services at Keter Torah, said that her work has enhanced her understanding of Judaism. Her grown children, Daniel and Alexandra, live on the West Coast, and she plans to spend Thanksgiving with them.

Darmon provides readings five to six days a week to an international clientele. Not all readings need to be done in person. “Energy is not dependent on proximity,” said Darmon, who does many readings over the phone.

“I want everybody to know this, to trust and believe that, yes, there is a higher place, a higher power. There’s so much more to what we see here in this 3D world.”

To schedule an appointment for a reading with Lynn Darmon, email Lynn.darmon@gmail.com. Her Instagram contact is @Medium_Lynn_Darmon.