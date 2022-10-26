The group gathered at the MoHoRo house on Oct. 6, where they used the kintsugi style of art while talking about the themes of Yom Kippur, reflecting on mistakes, forgiving and starting anew.

Moishe House of Royal Oak (MoHoRo) celebrated Rosh Hashanah with their community this year with a traditional tashlich ceremony at the Franklin Cider Mill in Bloomfield Hills, on Sept. 28.

“A group of us gathered together for a tashlich hangout where we talked about the meaning of tashlich and the 10-day period of teshuvah,” Sophie Dwoksin, a resident at MoHoRo explains. “We also talked about some of the historical meaning behind the whole meaning of tashlich.”

The group also enjoyed the sweetness of the new year with cider and doughnuts.

For Yom Kippur, Dwoskin was inspired by the Japanese art of kintsugi, which also inspired their ‘Yom Kintsugi’ event where they connected the High Holiday theme with the art of repair.

“One night I found a video about kintsugi on TikTok, which is the Japanese art of repair, and made the realization that the meaning connected with lessons of Yom Kippur,” Dwoskin added.

“They were meaningful, accessible and community-centered explorations of tradition,” added Ben Fisher, a fellow MoHoRo resident.

The MoHoRo house residents say they are happy to create a space where community members are able to come learn and meet new people. Dwoskin feels thankful to those who have participated in the MoHoRo events and for her roommates Ben Fisher and Amy Benson.

“I am looking forward to getting more people to come to our events to see how amazing and fun we are and have our community grow even further,” Dwoskin said.

To learn more about Moishe House Royal Oak, follow them on Instagram @moishehousero or email them at moishehousero@gmail.com.