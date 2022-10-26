Chabad Bingham Farms offers tips and tricks to streamline Rosh Hashanah cooking.

Chabad of Bingham Farms spent an evening preparing for the High Holidays with a pre-Rosh Hashanah Women’s Evening event on Sept. 19. Local Jewish women gathered for a cooking demo and some Rosh Hashansh inspiration on the theme “New year, new me? How will this Rosh Hashanah be different?”

The Women’s Evening motto is “Pampering Body and Soul.” The events are inspirational, fun and enjoyable.

Lauren Cohen of Lathrup Village showed how to make a delicious and beautiful apple cinnamon crown challah. Attendees also baked honey cake together. They enjoyed a buffet with wine and “everything honey.”

Amanda Rosenberg of Franklin won the raffle for a free facial at Elizabeth MedSpa.

The women discussed Rosh Hashanah on simple and deeper levels by exploring the mitzvah of the day: the shofar. They also discussed why it’s important to take on a good resolution on Rosh Hashanah and discussed tips to make resolutions long-lasting, such as sharing them with a friend for accountability.

Event attendees got first dibs to reserve their “Love and Knaidel” time slot. “Love and Knaidel” is Chabad of Bingham Farms’ newest project in which community members gather to cook for the less fortunate. Chabad Of Bingham Farms’ next Women’s Evening will be “Mezuzah and Mimosa,” Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

For information about the “Mezuzah and Mimosa” event and to RSVP, go to Chabadbinghamfarms.com

Moussia Geisinsky is director of Chabad Bingham Farms.