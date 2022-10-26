Parshat Noach: Genesis 6:9-11:32; Isaiah 54:1-55:5.

This week’s portion is one of the most iconic and well known of all the parshiyot in the entire Torah. Even the youngest of preschool children know the story of Noah, a “righteous man, blameless in his generation, who walked with God” (Genesis 6:9).

Due to lawlessness, wrongdoing and rampant corruption among the people, God decided to destroy the Earth by flood; before doing so, he commanded Noah to build an ark and fill it with seven pairs of clean animals, two pairs of unclean animals and food to sustain those in the ark. Following 40 days and nights of rain, Noah sent out a raven and then three doves, each seven days apart. It was only when the third dove did not return that Noah knew that the land had dried.

After Noah exited the ark, God blessed him and his three sons and commanded them to be fruitful and multiply. We know that a rainbow in the sky that often follows a rainstorm is the symbol of God’s everlasting covenant with the people and a reminder that God will never destroy the Earth again.

The parshah continues with the story of the building of Tower of Babel, the scattering of people across the Earth when they speak different languages, and the introduction of one great-grandson of Noah, Abram, who eventually becomes Abraham, the first patriarch of the Jewish people.

Among many lessons and takeaways that Noach provides, we find the opportunity as Jews to learn about the courage to live with uncertainty. In 2015/5776, the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks wrote commentary on parshah Noach that supposes that Noah needed permission from God to exit the ark. Rather than busting out of the ark when he knew the land had dried to begin rebuilding the Earth, Noah waited for God to command him and his family to “Come out of the Ark.” (Genesis 8:16). Rabbi Sacks continued by commenting that according to Rashi, Noah’s reluctance to pioneer and venture into the unknown is central to the sages’ understanding of why God began the Jewish people not with Noah but with Abraham, who “walked ahead of God” in Genesis 17:1.

This principle of “walk on ahead” has inspired and guided us as Jews for millenia. God wants us to be creative, bold, courageous and to take risks for the sake of God and the Jewish people. We must always remember that uncertainty is a part of life; yet, God is with us, giving us strength along the way. Faith in God and humanity are not certainties, but the courage to live with uncertainty.

Dr. Darin Katz is head of school at Hillel Day School of Metropolitan Detroit in Farmington Hills.