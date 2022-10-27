Young adult novel The Assignment shares a lesson about antisemitism.

Antisemitism becomes the central topic when Liza Wiemer discusses her young adult book, The Assignment, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in person at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield.

Besides discussing the way injustice is central to her work of fiction about high school students, she will call attention to how it affects current responses to the Holocaust and discrimination as expressed today.

“I’m going to be talking about how critical it is to be allies and speak out against all forms of injustice,” said Wiemer, a longtime Milwaukee-based teacher who has been traveling the world to address groups about the topic of her book completed in 2020.

“I’ll be talking about the assignment that inspired this novel and how there are more effective ways of teaching Holocaust education than asking students to pretend that they’re Nazis and debate the merits of [what became] the final solution of the Jewish question.

“I’m going to share other assignments that I’ve seen across the globe and how this book is having an impact on not only stopping antisemitic and hateful assignments but also how it’s having a positive impact on changing behavior.”

Wiemer, married and the mother of two sons and grandmother of three, has been working with younger people since she was a high school student. She wants to show the important connection between the Holocaust and what is happening today.

Two nonfiction books and another novel for young people, Hello, enter into Wiemer’s writing career, which includes a column for the Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle. Recent visits to Australia and New Zealand featured her in some 25 speaking engagements.

“My visits in those two countries brought about awareness and helped to empower people to provide support for members of the community when incidents happen,” she said.

Wiemer, who respects differences in the ways people observe Judaism, will be questioned by Emily Broder, associate director of the Anti-Defamation League Michigan.

“My grandmother taught me that no matter what age you are, there’s so much to learn about Judaism and how fortunate we are to have the opportunity to learn from different people,” Wiemer said. “I love being Jewish, and I’m so proud to be Jewish. I love our holidays, communities and being able to travel across the globe.”

When Wiemer arrives in Michigan, she plans on conducting workshops with students about the approach to justice that her book takes. Because she believes it is hard to speak up when people observe an act that is antisemitic, racist or inappropriate, she hopes her book will help provide approaches for doing that.

“I have a picture book coming out in the fall of 2023,” said Wiemer, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin in Madison. “It is about tzedakah (charity). A boy watches his father and mother carrying boxes away from his home. The boy wants to know what’s inside the boxes and where they’re going.

“He learns the valuable lesson that one of the highest levels of giving is to give without others knowing the people who gave. It’s about how special it is to give to others in need and do it anonymously and from our hearts.”

In talking to groups, especially those interested in writing careers, she talks about the value of perseverance.

“Perseverance is the act of true role models and heroes,” Wiemer said. “I knew that I had to persevere. As a mother, I wanted to be a role model for my children because when it comes down to writing, there’s a lot of rejection.

“It doesn’t happen overnight for the vast majority of us. You have to work hard at it and persevere, and that means doing the work and editing and editing and editing. Some of that feedback means being rejected.”